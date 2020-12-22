’Twas Christmas Eve and the brown bricked church up the block stood awaiting all who would enter in. The walk was familiar to the young girl, after all, she’d made it often enough. The bells did ring as she did sing making her way up the isle to find her place in a pew.
Perhaps she’d merely meander past the church before deciding to stop for pause. Perhaps she’d be within it attending a service early morn with her classmates. Perhaps it was midweek and she’d gather with the elderly in the confines of this most sacred space. Most oft she didn’t think much about it. She just went because it felt right. Bells beckoned to the holy tune of worship and so, she went … just as she was.
In the quiet after the service one Christmas Eve when all was calm and most had left … the little girl headed up to the manger scene so serene. Come to the quiet … come to the pause beckoned.
Enfolding her at the moment was a peace, a unifying community surrounding all, a stillness within the lights of the stable before her. The stability of the stable centered her world as she entered before the babe.
As she stood taking in the manger scene before her, the softly lit candles reflecting his light proclaimed his name: Immanuel, Prince of Peace, Mighty God.
Piercing the darkness of all mankind was this little babe on display. The moment surrendered itself enveloping all of eternity in the stillness of truth.
The little girl knew well what was to come. After all, the year cycles round sooner than later and much more than the government would be upon his shoulders. The weight of the sins of all people would render themselves heavy upon a cross He would eventually carry.
But for now, for this hour, here in the sanctuary of sanctifying pause the little girl bowed low. A shroud of holy light shone down in the stillness … in the quiet.
May the sacredness of the moments before each of us … reset pause within as we remain centered in his holy ways over our own.
And, may we, like Mary, in prayerful pause respond, “Lord, be it done unto me, according to Thy Word” (Luke1:38).
And down he came … like an alleluia chorus for all. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
