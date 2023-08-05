Have you ever attended a class reunion? Some people live for them, for others the very idea of attending such a function causes an outbreak of hives. Fortunately, as time goes on, the social strata of high school dissipates like fog in a brisk wind and soon division lines dissolve. This year, my class, the class of ‘73 celebrated their 50th reunion. I have attended all reunions, and this was slam dunk the most fun.



