Have you ever attended a class reunion? Some people live for them, for others the very idea of attending such a function causes an outbreak of hives. Fortunately, as time goes on, the social strata of high school dissipates like fog in a brisk wind and soon division lines dissolve. This year, my class, the class of ‘73 celebrated their 50th reunion. I have attended all reunions, and this was slam dunk the most fun.
Starting out with our 10-year reunion, which was held at Elk’s Point where the lodge had a very small indoor space, but a wonderful huge covered patio, perfect for large summer gatherings. A major thunderstorm came through that night and the power was out for a while. Although the weather was less than ideal, we had a good time catching up and reminiscing about high school. I had fun, but at eight-and-a-half months pregnant, I felt like a bit of a whale in a small pond. The 20th reunion was more fun as we all had aged and matured. Most, but not all, of us were parents by that time. We talked about our lives, our families, and our careers. By the 30th we were pretty much all in a similar boat and high school clicks had dissolved. Most of us were settled into our careers. Some classmates were looking at a second career, others were marrying off their children. The 40- year reunion was even more fun as people were less concerned about what everyone else thought and we had a great time talking about the grandkids.
Then came the 50th class reunion! And here I am, in the afterglow. Time flies and none of us thought we were all that old! A few classmates looked absolutely fabulous, but for the most part, we just looked like a bunch of friends in our late 60’s and we were more concerned about recognizing people than whether or not we looked our age. Not surprising, the tallest boy in school was still the tallest of the class, he lives in the great state of Texas. The shortest woman at the reunion still lives in Fergus Falls. They had a picture taken together, what a hoot! Of course, the big question was: are you retired? Most were, but others were still passionate about their careers and shared a few details of what they’re doing. While there was plenty of reminiscing, most conversations included sharing the highlights of our lives. By this time, almost all of us had a tale or two to tell about the paths we've trod. There was little time for long conversations because there were so many people to visit.
Thankfully, everyone wore name tags. I enjoyed watching people look at my name tag, trying to figure out who I was, (or who I am) and see the light come on when they realized my identity. I must confess that I did the same thing. Some people I hadn’t seen in 50 years! It was a riot. The most fun thing for me was telling old friends how much they meant to me. Like the boys I had crushes on. (It was so hilarious to watch their surprise, or maybe their relief that they never knew!) I also reminded one classmate that although our paths rarely crossed, and we were in different social circles in school, I would always remember when I locked my keys in my car, and he volunteered to pick the lock for me. My hero for the day! To another classmate I confessed that I wrote about her slumber party in A Backwards Glance. (She wants a copy).
Among the most entertaining discussions were where people live. Our furthest traveling classmate came from Switzerland. She shared information about other classmates who were in Europe. While some of us never left town, others left shortly after high school or college. The most surprising stories were from people who found themselves far from Fergus Falls only to find classmates who were their neighbors! Like every class, we have classmates who were corporate executives, farmers, businessmen and women, lawyers, military professionals, and published authors. We also have friends who were teachers, preachers, and musicians, along with tradesmen and women. But the coolest part was that although we had varying careers, the important thing is that we’re friends and classmates. People were interested in what others were doing. It felt like everyone cared about their classmates and wanted to find a common bond of friendship.
Not being overly shy, I finally asked about a few people whose names were unfamiliar. I learned from one man that he had only attended FFHS for two years, and another said he was mostly in the vocational side of school. For the record, they didn’t know me either, so we each made new friends. Another important part of the evening was the slide show of classmates who had passed away, along with a folder containing their obituaries. It was sobering but satisfying to learn about and honor their lives.
I would personally like to thank the planning committee for an outstanding job of securing location, decorating, food planning, and many more details requiring hours and hours of work. On behalf of the Class of ‘73, hats off to you all and thank you.