My northern friends, who have retired and permanently settled in the South, have often told me they miss the change of seasons. I can understand that, because I love the changes, especially the coming of spring. It is a rebirth of life and this year I find it especially welcoming because winter snows just wouldn’t give up.
I’ve posted a photograph I took back on my former Pennsylvania farm, dated April 28, 2016. It’s a flowering crab tree in full bloom. I recall taking closeup shots of a bumblebee drawing nectar. Its bright yellow stripes on his furry body were an artful enhancement to the dark pink blossoms.
Shortly after I began writing this essay, I saw on TV news a contrasting image to the crab tree I’ve included here. The scene also included a solitary tree with tiny green leaves. Those leaves were the only bright colors in the image. That slender tree stood on a street in Ukraine, strewn with shattered bricks and cinder blocks, charred sheets of aluminum from bombed apartment buildings, burned out cars, piles of rubble, an overturned park bench and a damaged bicycle lying on its side. The tree stood as a witness to war.
What madness are we dealing with here? How does one explain this senseless destruction and murder of innocent men, women and children? All at the direction of one ruthless, authoritarian, who will order you shot in the head if you criticize his ambitious behavior. It is so criminal that we hear news of Russian soldiers walking away from battles, refusing to fight in this senseless war. Even they know it is evil.
We can’t take up arms and help the Ukrainian soldiers fight the Russians. Doing so might lead to a much more serious world war that could possibly involve nuclear weapons. Of course those who profit from the manufacturing and sale of weapons of war may have a different point of view.
I believe we must look to the future and the old school teacher in me believes we start with our children. And that remains a challenge. Our children today are entertained with destructive violence. We offer them TV shows and video games that to me have a negative effect on the minds of our youngsters. They see buildings exploded, cars wrecked and monsters that feed on human flesh. Of course producers of this harmful media soften the issue by calling it “Action Adventure.” Bottom line: It becomes addictive to many youngsters and more seriously, it normalizes death and destruction. Is this what we should be teaching our children? The answer should be obvious.
We need more emphasis on reading, art work, and examining the workings of nature. And that brings me back to the crab tree. There is so much that youngsters can learn from the process of growing from a seed in the ground to a tree that produces fruit.
In reading about crab trees, I discovered something I never knew. Through ages of natural selection, the crab tree has developed a means of defending itself against a specific predator. A bit of advice: Keep your dog away from your crab tree. Why? Crab-apples are poisonous to dogs. Does that make the crab tree bad? Not really. It’s the result of an evolutionary process to survive and produce more baby trees.
We live on a water planet which offers the gift of life. And that is most evident in springtime, when growing organisms come to life.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.