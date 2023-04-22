My computer died, something about cappuccino. Don’t laugh, it is dead. Is this really happening? It all happened last Tuesday when I was reading on Zoom with my grandkids while at the same time getting ready to leave for my exercise class at the YMCA. Setting my travel cup to the side, I had only to say good-bye and sign off when I bumped the travel mug, it tipped over right on top of my laptop. Yikes! Quickly I raced to the kitchen for paper towels and proceeded to mop up the mess. Appearing as if I had the sticky liquid cleaned up, I signed off with the kids and headed out. Later in the day I returned to the computer to learn that several keys didn’t work. Frustrated, I tried to work on them but to no avail. Sometimes, you just have to walk away! The next day I came back to my computer to learn even more keys had quit working! Really? I think the disease is spreading. I called Integrated Networking to see if they had any used laptops for sale. No, but they have new ones for me. They also assured me that they could recover my documents, not to worry. Then it was the weekend and I rarely even looked at my computer. On Sunday night I went to check my email only to learn that nothing worked. Not even the on/off button. Arg!
