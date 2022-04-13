April is National Poetry Month and continues Deaf History Month (Mar. 13 — Apr. 15). Deaf history was made just weeks ago with “CODA” winning three Oscars for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best supporting male actor — going to a deaf actor! CODA stands for “Child of Deaf Adults” as well as a musical coda.
Closer to home: Glyndon was named for Howard Glyndon, a noted Civil War journalist and poet. Howard Glyndon’s real name was Laura Redden Searing. At age 12, Laura became deaf from spinocerebellar meningitis.
Today, we have vaccines for many diseases that may cause meningitis: measles, mumps, various bacteria. Bacterial meningitis has declined since the 1990s thanks to the MenACWY vaccines. This is good news. Meningitis or any high, prolonged fever can cause worse things than hearing loss; vertigo, tinnitus, brain damage or death may occur. Vaccines are also available for newer causes like COVID-19, which may cause temporary to permanent hearing loss in 3-7% of cases, tinnitus in over 14% of cases and vertigo in 10%.
After her illness, Laura was left with a loud “sepulchral” voice and a speech impediment. She soon stopped speaking due to frustration and others’ reactions. That happens with sudden deafness; Mark Twain’s boyhood friend did likewise. Laura’s family moved to Missouri where she attended a deaf school and learned sign language. She started writing to non-signers and launched a career there as a writer and journalist under the name of Howard Glyndon.
As Howard Glyndon, Laura was pro-Union, arguing against secession in the ramp-up to the Civil War. Missouri seceded anyway. She was 22 years old when she left Missouri — and also now the official war correspondent in Washington D.C. for the St. Louis Republican. She reported on war and political news, wrote about famous Washingtonians: the Lincolns, other politicians and generals.
After the war ended, she traveled Europe for four years, corresponding for the New York Times. She returned to New York and Boston and wrote for New York Evening Mail and sundry magazines. In 1876, Laura married a hearing attorney, Edward Searing. Her deaf friends later said they never liked the looks of him. They had a stillbirth in 1877, then a daughter, Elsa Waller Searing, born in 1880, when Laura was 41. The marriage was bad. She wanted out, but her husband would not surrender custody. She fled to California in 1887 with her then six-year old Elsa. The divorce wasn’t finalized until 1894.
Her daughter, Elsa, would often help Laura out with interpreting — like the daughter in “CODA.”
Before modern accessibility laws, deaf people were commonly forced to rely on children and relatives for phone calls or overall communication. A scene in “CODA” shows how awkward this can be. This pressure for family and friends to interpret still happens when others snub deaf people to speak to their companions instead. Elsa grew up just fine. She worked as a stenographer and typesetter, married a lawyer, co-wrote a book with her mother and was active in California politics: she was once acting mayor of San Mateo! These verses are from Howard Glyndon’s first book of poetry in 1864: “Idyls of Battle and Poems of the Rebellion” by Howard Glyndon. They ring true today for yet another country.
God! how this land grows rich in loyal blood
Poured out upon it to its utmost length;
The incense of a nation’s sacrifice—
The wrested offering of a nation’s strength!
It is the costliest land beneath the sun!
‘Tis priceless, purchaseless! And not a rood
But hath its title written clear, and signed
In some slain hero’s consecrated blood!
Laura had to leave Missouri. War puts disabled people of all types at great risk — and so it is in Ukraine now.
A deaf Ukrainian, Arkady Belozovsky, first reported a Mar. 4 Russian strike on a deaf school in southeastern Ukraine, with a video of the school and its damage, with an ASL translation of the Ukrainian sign interpreting the principal’s spoken remarks. Other deaf Ukrainians have posted vlogs online explaining the background of the invasion. They used International Sign Language, which mixes signs from various languages and is designed to be accessible to most signers worldwide. The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD.org) is also busy fundraising and advocating for deaf Ukrainian refugees. Corkbeo.ie has reported about a 15-year old girl, Anastasia, the lone hearing daughter, who helped her deaf Ukrainian family stay safe and flee to Ireland.
I know Fergus Falls has its own deaf history and I want to learn that history! History is not just famous people or wars. Life stories, struggles and work experiences also are history. If you have stories to share, e-mail DeafStory@Hotmail.com.