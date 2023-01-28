As you read this you may be sitting in your recliner at your home. Warm and comfortable on a winter day. I often do the same, but from a rocking chair passed down to me from my mother. My home matters to me. It provides shelter, a sense of familiarity, a place to host guests and a space to relax and rest. If I had a family with children, it would mean even more. Have you ever thought about what it cost to build your home? Maybe you know that number, but I’m guessing most people do not. At Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH), we build affordable homes. I’d like to describe the costs of building a Habitat home and why homes of this nature are not currently being built.
I’ll start by sharing the costs. Recently, in December of 2022, Habitat sold a home. It had three bedrooms plus a flex room and two bathrooms. The appraised and selling value were both the same at $226,000. Per Habitat for Humanity International policy, FFAHFH is required to sell homes at the appraised value. At Habitat, “affordable” and “decent” are continual standards for each of the decisions regarding materials and the building process. This helps keep our costs down helping our dollars go further while still providing a quality home for a family. But what did the 2022 Habitat home actually cost to build? The total cost was $227,431. If this were the actual cost and the home sold for $226,000, then Habitat would have lost money by building this house.
To find the actual cost, we need to consider the “in-kind donations” received during the construction process. I’d like to describe this type of donation. Any professional labor, donated material and volunteer labor given in support of building the home is considered an in-kind donation. For example, the labor to install the shingles was donated for this home by professional roofers from Roth Roofing. This is a value of approximately $6,600. A few examples of materials that were donated are windows, siding and heat pumps by Vector Windows, CertainTeed and Otter Tail Power, respectively. There were approximately 2,056 hours of volunteer labor by the community. Multiplying the number of hours by the minimum wage gives a value of $21,773. The total amount of in-kind donations for this home was $42,292. All these donations reduce the cost for Habitat. When you subtract the in-kind donations from the total cost of $227,431, you get the actual costs FFAHFH sustained to build the home - $185,139.
One conclusion from this analysis is that the profit margin of “starter homes” is too narrow to encourage private developers to build a home of this nature. As noted above, the costs of building were more than the appraised price, which would create a challenge selling it on the open market for a profit. According to a Daily Journal article by Brian Hansel on Jan. 13 of 2021, in the city of Fergus Falls there were 31 new homes built that utilized the single and two-family property tax rebate program. The average cost of those 31 homes was $317,370. This is almost $100,000 more than the Habitat home I described. Now consider two years of inflation and the increase in the price of construction materials since 2021. These factors make it likely that homes are being built at a higher price now than two years ago, creating more of a need for affordable housing. Another important note to gather from this is that community support makes a difference. As Habitat’s partnerships grow across the building sector and in-kind donations increase, the actual cost of the home for FFAHFH will decrease. This allows more funds to be directed to improve the lives of additional families in the area.
Although I didn’t write this article from my generational rocking chair, I did do it from my home. I hope this message encourages you to consider the important work of FFAHFH of providing affordable housing in the western Otter Tail County area.
