Long ago, there was one bird who symbolized riches: beauty, feathers, meat and extravagant eggs which could be traded and made into beaded jewelry and drinking vessels. Not the mythic golden-egg laying goose, but the ostrich.
Ostriches are formidable: taller and heavier than most people, capable of running 50 mph and disemboweling lions with a kick. Yet ostriches are also a byword for foolishness and cowardice: they are thought to duck their heads in the sand to mimic bushes and hide from unpleasant truths. Out of sight, out of mind.
Another type of bird, crows and ravens, are a byword for cunning worldwide. They can sound and seem quite human. Ravens are known to alert wolves to prey in hopes of getting scraps themselves as a commission. These birds also have been known to bait their prey with food.
One crow has upped its game to expensive yacht trips, free private jet travel, buying up someone’s mother’s nest and fixing it up while their mother continues to live there. Free tuition for grandnephews. Incidentally, the CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) letter & suit to the Department of Justice to investigate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ underhanded dealings with Harlan Crow is worth reading. Recent disclosures suggest the Thomases received as much as 16 million dollars’ worth of gifts. Abe Fortas resigned as a Justice over much less money from his buddy Louis Wolfson.
Wait! Let’s not see this as a tawdry bribery tale, but rather a sad parable of an ostrich befriending a crow of a wealthy yet disreputable family. Alas, proverbial crows or ravens are always tricksters. They don’t do generous favors without making sure they eat well out of it. Harlan Crow had business dealings impacted by Supreme Court lawsuits.
Think of this poor foolish ostrich toiling to bury all the evidence of the crow’s self-interested “generosity”-- while posing as simple bird raised near Savannah, who runs the roads in his RV all summer, with nary a mention of yachts, jets, luxury resorts, or Bohemian Grove in his disclosures. During this time he kicked down the strength of laws outlawing bribery, with the Citizens United or McDonnell rulings.
However wiley this crow was or not, this two-decade friendship involved rather a lot of covert gifts just for some big brown eyes batted at him from the SCOTUS bench. The more time two friends spend together, the closer they may converge in their attitudes. A friendly ostrich may not want to be disagreeable to such a charming, friendly crow who just happens to collect Hitler memorabilia.
What’s concerning is how long this scandal took to unmask. Others “played ostrich” too. Not just Supreme court reporters -- there was a brief flap over Thomas’s failed disclosures in 2011 but nothing happened. Recently, Chief Justice Roberts has defended Thomas while pretending not to see ethics issues. Roberts, too, has voted to weaken laws governing bribery.
The Republican House Majority are busily playing ostrich on this topic, or else raising a clamor like a murder of crows to claim persecution. They won’t move to impeach, because they choose party over country; they don’t care about the law, ethics, or our government’s obligation to pay our bills by raising the debt ceiling. If they did, they would have acted already.
There are apparent grounds to criminally charge the Thomases, for bribery, tax fraud, or evasion which the IRS is quite good at unearthing proof for. Per Kellyanne Conway, legal invoices were falsified to cover up Leonard Leo’s secret consulting payments to Ginni Thomas; a very serious charge.
Ginni Thomas also apparently helped fund and organize January 6th. She called more than two dozen Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin and Arizona to ask them to select alternative electors to block Biden’s election certification. Unknown is just who asked her to call them. We know Trump called people in Georgia and eight Georgia lawmakers on the slate of false electors were recently offered immunity deals. (This is why the Georgia trial has been delayed.)
With so much money apparently funneled to the Thomases, odds may be that they were asked to launder the money forward to others. Neither of the Thomases have been indicted.
I mentioned “playing ostrich” and how ostriches seem to foolishly bury their heads in the sand/dirt. That’s actually nonsense: real ostriches don’t hide by pretending to be bushes. What happens is that ostriches dig pits for their eggs. So when ostriches seem to be hiding their heads and laying low, they are actually dipping their heads inside pits to turn over hefty nest eggs to keep them nice and warm.