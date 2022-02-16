A friend of mine who worked in the hotel industry for quite some time, used to say that as soon as adults walk into a hotel, they put on their diapers … because they act like babies.
While this may seem a bit cynical, the truth is, I’ve thought the same thing (or something similar, at least) about people during my many years working in retail.
I was trained to provide good customer service. And for the most part, I worked very hard to do just that. I took pride in my work, and I liked my job.
I used to go by the motto that my managers and society drilled into my head, “The customer is always right.”
The thing is … they aren’t.
Slowly, over time, one inappropriate interaction at a time, my beliefs about the customer service industry changed.
I’ve seen my coworker get screamed at for an extended period of time for something she had no control over.
I’ve been accused of ripping people off, glared at, been spoken to with the nastiest of words and most hateful of tones.
The truth is, people regularly make scenes to get what they want. They regularly take out their anger on workers behind a counter. They regularly blame the wrong people for the wrong thing and demand answers. They regularly treat people disrespectfully. And they are regularly wrong.
In any other situation in life, if someone were screaming, speaking unkindly or accusing someone of something they did not do, they would have the right to speak up for themselves and demand respect. But for some reason, when a person … a human … is behind a counter, patrons often feel as though they have the right to treat them poorly, because patrons feel as though they hold the power and are being “served.” And because they go by the motto “the customer is always right,” even when they’re not. And our society has encouraged it.
I’ll say it now and I’ll say it again, “The customer is not always right.”
Customers do not have the right to scream, yell, accuse, be nasty or participate in any other inappropriate and straight up mean behavior just because they are at a store, hotel or any other establishment spending money. Even if the service isn’t what you think it should be … address problems with kindness.
