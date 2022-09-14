Many associate “Banana Republic” with clothes shopping. Others use it as an insult. Time to pull the lever on the history machine and find out its origins.
“Banana Republic” was first coined in the 1920s to describe Honduras but also other countries controlled by the United Fruit Company, a U.S. owned multinational corporation, now Chiquita Banana. United Fruit owned many banana plantations and used native labor to raise bananas for export to the United States and other countries. By the 1930s it owned over 3.5 million acres in Latin America and the Caribbean and was the largest landowner in Guatemala.
Not just land: United Fruit was controlling foreign governments, treating them as for-profit colonies; exploiting their labor – similar to the brutality of the Dutch East India company elsewhere in the 1600s. These countries could not fight off United Fruit’s agenda. It had money. It used public relations and lobbyists in the United States to push their foreign policy objectives. They befriended dictators and hired mercenary troops to enforce their production quotas.
To this day, “Banana Republic” denotes a corruptly governed, often despotic country with a weak economy reliant on exporting natural resources, subjugated to foreign exploiters, with poor infrastructure. Today’s banana republics may not be so swayed by banana company overlords anymore, but the same sort of problems continue — dictatorship, weak law and order. Drug, human, or other trafficking sap their integrity.
I agree with Senator Tom Cotton on one issue: we shouldn’t allow unfettered purchase of real estate by foreigners, particularly in our best agricultural areas. China has been buying up a lot of our agricultural sector because it can’t feed itself even before this year’s drought with crop failures and rivers and lakes drying up. Unfortunately, they own some water rights and agriculture in California, which is drought-stricken and consuming groundwater at an irreplaceable pace (70% of groundwater use goes to agriculture) for export abroad.
But banning foreign ownership won’t stop attempts to buy up our agriculture. Shell companies will pop up to hide true ownership by foreign interests — unless we have an IRS, FBI, etc. fully funded, with enough manpower, computer power and modernized processing to enforce the law — and Congress also passes laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act to help end shell corporations and dark money in politics.
Colombia was a banana republic once. In 1928 striking unionizing workers were gunned down by the Colombian military on United Fruit’s behest. They were striking for one day of rest weekly, hygienic housing and the poorest workers to be paid 50% more; wages paid weekly, not biweekly. Unions threatened production and United Fruit had the Colombian government in their pocket. Hence that massacre and other hits on union leaders. That’s what being a banana republic means.
Forward history a few decades later. Pablo Escobar, a drug kingpin, narcoterrorist and overall bad hombre, amassed 30 billion dollars’ worth of wealth though incalculable fear. He kidnapped, intimidated and killed people. His followers were increased by his election to office in 1982 — as a representative to the Chamber of Representative of Colombia. He was in charge of housing and football fields; handed out food and blankets to the poor. Paid for some medical needs. He aimed to be president. He kept running his drug cartel, massacring competitors and revenging slights. He bribed or killed judges, law enforcement, witnesses, lawyers. “Money or bullets.”
He was linked to the deaths of over 40 police officers. Colombia became the global murder capital. The fear was so bad that people wouldn’t speak out and in some areas, judges would preside over the trial of drug traffickers behind a black curtain and with voice distortion technology. Witnesses were allowed to sign depositions with fingerprints instead of names.
Escobar finally surrendered to law enforcement, but escaped prison and was killed by police on December 2 1993 — the day after his 44th birthday. He died as he lived, a violent criminal. Yet Escobar’s followers worshiped him. 25,000 attended his funeral and some hailed him as a saint capable of miracles. Mindboggling.
Obstruction of justice itself is a fundamental crime. The legal process cannot be threatened or bullied by anyone — drug lord or politician or both — to exist “without fear or favor” with equality and justice for all. Crimes deserve to be heard at trial, so guilt and innocence can be established by the rules of evidence, not threatening innuendo or violence.
Recently, we have heard a lot of disturbing accounts of alleged witness tampering, threats and attacks against the FBI. Verbal attacks on judges, inciting violence against law enforcement. Intimidation of election officials. Defying subpoenas and court orders. Creating panic against our government. Threatening riots. Planned insurrections. We’re not a banana republic yet, but boy, some are sounding like full Banana Republicans.