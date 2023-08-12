Over the past few decades more than 2,000 newspapers across the country have closed, leaving many communities without a reliable source of local information.
Judy Woodruff, semi-retired and a reporter for national public television, visited a community in Texas that recently lost its newspaper.
“Since March of this year, a longtime fixture of this community (Canadian, Texas, northwest of Dallas), something residents say had bound them together through good times and bad has been missing,” Woodruff said.
For decades publisher Laurie Brown would put up a flag outside her office each Thursday to let the town know that the newest edition of the “Canadian Record” was available. The newspaper was a family affair that became her life's work.
Brown documented the city council, school and hospital board meetings, the impacts of droughts and wildfires, the babies born, football games won and residents lost.
“We sometimes helped good things happen, and we often stopped bad things from happening,” she said. “It’s because information is powerful.”
The lack of continued advertising pretty much spelled the demise of this newspaper. “We had six pages of classified ads each week in previous years,” Brown said. “This past year we were down to only one page.”
Earlier this year Brown made the difficult decision to suspend publication.
She continues to post occasional stories on the newspaper’s website and Facebook page, but this is only a shell of what the newspaper provided in prior years.
Brown hopes to find a new owner of the newspaper, someone to continue her family’s legacy by telling important stories about the town and its people. That may be easier said than done.
Many residents worry that without the newspaper, a level of accountability in local government will be lost. They also worry that voter information will come from just Political Action Committees (PACs).
Woodruff, in an upcoming public television report, will look at efforts to help address the crisis in local newspapers and whether others can fill the news gaps in smaller communities.
A unique career path for 1967 FFHS grad
Carey Carlson is a 1967 graduate of Fergus Falls High School. He attended Macalester College in St. Paul, majoring in math.
“When I was close to graduating, I read ‘Science and the Modern World’ by A.N. Whitehead. That got me obsessed with the mind-body problem and diverted me from a normal career.”
Carlson took a year off and read philosophy on his own. “Then I took an extension course in philosophy of science from Grover Maxwell at the University of Minnesota. I found the solution in Bertrand Russell’s ‘Human Knowledge,’ as Grover had before me.”
Maxwell helped Carlson get into graduate school and he became Carlson’s adviser. Carey did the coursework for a doctorate but wasn’t ready to write a thesis, so he dropped out and went to electronics school.
He then took a job with Dicomed Corporation, based in the Twin Cities. Dicomed
made computer graphics equipment. After being laid off in 2002, he took a year off to write a book that would have been his thesis 30 years earlier if he had been ready to write it: “The Mind-Body Problem and Its Solution.”
For one of the chapters, Carey used arrow diagrams that depict “the arrows of time.” He noticed that such graphs show the formation of frequency ratios. No one had ever noticed that time could account for frequency all by itself.
“That moment of recognition has kept me busy ever since, constructing physics graphically from the arrows of time, and trying to make the results known.”
Carey, who lives in Minneapolis, says that the formal reduction of physics to time compels us to adopt Whitehead’s panpsychic view of the world. “Momentary occasions of sentient experience are engaged in temporal/causal succession to form the physical universe.”
His writings can be found online by searching Carey R. Carlson.