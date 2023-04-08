The double meanings can sometimes embarrass us or someone else if they think we mean something different.
Misunderstandings can also turn into humorous situations or ones where someone can be offended. Some words also don’t mean the same as what they used to mean.
Some words are just antiquated or considered archaic.
I prefer neutral words that make you think and wonder how it even came into existence.
For instance, the word "conundrum." Some would be befuddled or confused, but we have all found ourselves in a conundrum.
The Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary defines a conundrum as an intricate and difficult problem. However, there are other meanings, as in a riddle whose answer is or involves a pun.
Another interesting yet less used word is "kerfuffle." A kerfuffle is defined as a disturbance or commotion typically caused by a dispute or conflict.
“A kerfuffle at the office occurred over someone eating the last piece of Molten Chocolate Cake. Police had to be called in to quell the riot”.
"Cacophony" is a special word. It actually has two different meanings. The first definition is, a harsh or jarring sound, while the second meaning is the cacophony that we are more familiar with: an incongruous or chaotic mixture.
A great example I heard one time for cacophony was a description of a number of ridiculous looking clowns, like the ones that would all pack into a tiny Volkswagen Beetle, a cacophony of clowns.
We also don’t want to "assume" anything for fear we might break the word up into three separate words that could definitely put us in an embarrassing or awkward situation for all involved.
Yet another word that might confuse and sound like another one is "bouffant," which was actually a popular hairstyle in the 1960’s. Think of Tammy Wynette. Great singer and performer, but I’ve always wondered how many bottles of hairspray it took to make that hairdo work properly.
Which brings me to my favorite word of all time, "Buffoon." This is a very flexible word that I hope someday will be more common again.
We have a lot of buffoons running around nowadays. They know who they are or maybe they don’t. The word can also be expanded to conclude that this "buffoonery" must stop, in other words, the foolish or playful behavior or practice in question must be concluded before we all embarrass ourselves.
Have a happy spring and don’t forget to take a moment to smile once in a while.
