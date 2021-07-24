T
he current drought is getting old especially with the heat waves we have been experiencing. I know we got a shot of rain earlier this week, however, it was not nearly enough to make a material impact. I was out of town most of the week and knowing we had received some rainfall I went to check my rain gauge and it was empty, no doubt dried up by the intense sun. I found the yard to look somewhat better, however, there are still brown patchy areas where the dryness varies. Most fields in the area look the same (brown patchy areas of dryness).
Other areas where lack of water is noticeable are lakes and rivers. It’s been awhile since I can remember them being so low. I know many lake homeowners who have had to move their boat lifts and or docks out to deeper water otherwise the boat could end up stuck on the lift. In fact, I’m pretty sure there are boats stuck on lifts right now. Not sure how they’re going to get those off the lifts. The easy answer is to hope it rains significantly soon. I had to lower my dock in order to tie the pontoon to it. The lake level has dropped so much that the edge of the dock is no longer lined up with the edge of the pontoon (it was touching the soft metal side of the pontoon).
I have also heard stories about people tubing on Otter Tail River and having to walk at least half of it. And on one area lake a person moved their lift out about 100 feet and had a step ladder by it to get into the pontoon. It is reportedly marked by buoys, however, I don’t think you will see that at night.
I know it could be a lot worse as I have been spending time in western North Dakota and eastern Montana and I can tell you that the Missouri River and Yellowstone Rivers are very low and the crops there are in dire need of moisture. There is a lot of cattle in that area as well and the pastures are so dry that hay is being trucked in to help the situation.
The bottom line is we need rain and hopefully it comes soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.