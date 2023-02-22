H Walters

Nine-year-old Hart Walters is a gifted cello player.

 Submitted

A few weeks back, I heard nine-year-old Hart Walters play his cello for the Sunday service at the Unitarian Church of Underwood. And believe me, he wasn’t playing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” He was playing the final movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, better known as “Ode to Joy.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?