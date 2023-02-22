A few weeks back, I heard nine-year-old Hart Walters play his cello for the Sunday service at the Unitarian Church of Underwood. And believe me, he wasn’t playing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” He was playing the final movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, better known as “Ode to Joy.”
As I listened to this classical music performed by a gifted youngster, I wondered what was going on in the kid’s brain. At the University of Southern California’s Brain and Creativity Institute, they have done extensive research. I quote: “Two new studies show that as little as two years of music instruction has multiple benefits.
“Music training can change both the structure of the brain's white matter, which carries signals through the brain, and gray matter, which contains most of the brain's neurons that are active in processing information. Music instruction also boosts engagement of brain networks that are responsible for decision making and the ability to focus attention.”
I learned that Hart is part of the Fergus Falls Orchestra Program. I reached out to their co-directors, Craig Peterson and Valerie Johnson for more information. Craig explained, “Valerie and I are part of a rich tradition of orchestra in the Fergus Falls School District dating back 100 years or so. I have to credit my predecessor, Mark Solie, and Valerie’s predecessor, Laurie Strom, for creating and implementing the systems that we use today to keep the program strong.”
Craig explained how he and Valerie work together, “We share directing the fourth grade orchestra. Valerie leads the fifth, sixth and seventh grade orchestras. I lead the eighth grade and high school orchestras. Valerie teaches the upper string lessons (violin and viola) and I teach the lower string lessons (cello and bass).
I asked Craig what all this means on a personal level. He said, “Teaching music allows me to be a part of something that’s much larger than any one individual. The relationships I build with my colleagues and students over a nine-year period, and the response I get from the enthusiasm that I bring to my work are all immense rewards.”
He added, “We study music because we love it. It has inherent value, and adds value to our lives and the lives of those around us. The brain benefits, motor skills benefit, increased test scores and the like are all nice to know (and nice to know when it’s research based!), but ultimately not why we do it.”
Valerie expressed her personal feelings, “Building relationships with our young orchestra students is my favorite part of being their orchestra teacher. Watching and coaching through the ups and downs of beginning playing, encouraging growth in skills, working towards individual goals, celebrating combined success at a concert – it’s all what keeps me excited and ready to go to school each day.
“Craig and I also like to support our students in their passions outside of the orchestra room. Attending their sporting events, plays, and tournaments lets them know that we are invested in more than just their string instrument playing.”
Craig offered a final comment: “Valerie and I aren't able to do what we do without the support our students receive from home and from the community.”
Thank you, Craig and Valerie, for your dedication. Please consider attending one of their concerts. The fifth-eighth grade orchestras play on Mar. 7, at 7pm and high school orchestras play on Mar. 29, at 5pm. Both are in the Kennedy Secondary School Auditorium. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.