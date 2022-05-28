When I was a kid, one thing dad did every Sunday was to take the family out to dinner. It gave mom a break and taught us kids how to behave in public. I have written about several of the restaurants we frequented in previous articles, including the Normandy, the Viking Café, and Skogmos’Café. In the summer, we would drive out to Ottertail Lake and go to Barkey’s Lodge. The upside of that trip was that they sold saltwater taffy, served homemade ice cream for dessert, we got to see the lake and it was fun. The downside of the trip is either my brother or I always got very carsick. But that’s a whole ‘nother story! Other small cafes in town included the Lantern, located approximately where Lakes Area Pediatric Dentistry is on East Lincoln and Charlie’s Pizza, which sat in what is now part of Otter Tail Telcom on the north side of West Lincoln. Warm memories of those small businesses …
As an adult, I continue to have a fondness for local family-owned restaurants. I have written about a number of these establishments, but one I have not highlighted in “A Backward Glance” is The Fabled Farmer. I was excited when it first opened under the ownership and management of Mary Robertson. Since Mary and her husband owned the building, they decided Mary should fulfill a dream of opening a restaurant that featured menu items that included healthy alternatives with an attractive presentation. Whenever possible, food was purchased directly from local growers. It was a challenging undertaking but she was very successful, introducing menu items that were very new for the conservative palates of the residents of Fergus Falls. Sadly, in spite of a flourishing business, Mary was forced to close the store due to a severe shortage of help. It saddened me to stop at my favorite breakfast and lunch haunt only to see a closed permanently sign in the door.
But all was not lost. A former employee was offered an opportunity to purchase the business and decided to carry the torch and reopen the business under the same name with very little change to the menu! Only a few short months later, Fabled Farmer reopened under the ownership of Rachelle Lacheur.
With the busyness of life, a brutal winter and serious illnesses for the Wilken family, I lost track of what was happening in town. One day as I was driving down West Lincoln Avenue, I saw the Fabled Farmer flag flying and was very excited that it was open. We, my coffee friends and I, decided to make a prompt visit and learned that it had been open since December. Really? That opened my eyes to how preoccupied I had been.
Visiting with Rachelle, I learned that she went to school in Underwood and returned to the area about eight years ago. She started working at the Fabled Farmer and developed a close relationship with Mary. “Mary was very good to me” she reported, “and I love the café and shared Mary’s values. I really enjoy the hospitality industry.” Always having had a dream to own her own restaurant, she knew those kinds of dreams rarely come to fruition. When the opportunity to purchase the business was presented to her, Rachelle knew it was her turn for a dream come true and decided to grasp the torch and run with it! She says her favorite part of the business is serving healthy, unique food in a relaxing atmosphere and the relationship she shares with her customers. For those of you who are familiar with the restaurant, you will find the menu has very little changes and an excellent cook prepares entrees with the quality one has come to expect at the Fabled Farmer.
When asked what the challenges are, Rachelle admits the work is hard and of course there are always staffing issues. But so far, she is enjoying the experience and appreciates the hours which are 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Rachelle is proud of her establishment. When asked what her goals are for the business, she replied, “My goal is to keep a successful small, friendly restaurant.” From what I have seen and tasted; she is succeeding.
I briefly interviewed Alyssa Johnson, an employee at the café regarding her work there. She said she loves being face to face with the community and is proud to be serving the most nutritious food in town. She said she enjoys her coworkers and has a great boss. That says a lot about any business.
If you have enjoyed the Fabled Farmer in the past but have not been back since last fall you will be thrilled to learn the menu and price point is essentially the same. The small intimate space has not changed, nor has the friendly hometown atmosphere. If you have never been to the Fable Farmer, I recommend you give it a try. Although the menu items are not your usual fare, they are absolutely delicious and good for you at the same time. Put it on your to do list to have breakfast or lunch at the Fabled Farmer, across the parking lot from City Bank on West Lincoln Avenue. Tell Rachelle, Sue sent you.