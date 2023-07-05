The hand stitched quilt lay delicately over dad. With dignity it covered as the street lights added yet another layer of reflective peace surrounding the situation. What was the situation? Dad passed. It was 10:50 in the dark of night — when the lights shone down upon the sacred quiet on May 24, 2023.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?