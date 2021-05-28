One of the most impressive things I have observed about Fergus Falls since moving here is the incredible array of U.S. flags displayed on 10 different occasions during the summer and fall months including Veterans Day in November. The tradition started in 2002 in Veterans Memorial Park and has now spread to many more areas around town displaying nearly 2,000 flags. Perrie Sheldon came up with idea and along with co-founder, Stan Morrill, approached the city and soon after our late mayor, Kelly Ferber, gave the go ahead for the project and as they say, the rest is history.
U.S. flags are now displayed in 10 areas around town, including Veterans Park, NP Park, the courthouse, Junius Avenue, Union Avenue, Wright Park, Neese Park, City Hall Park, Friberg/Summit Avenue and the Minnesota Veterans Home. You cannot miss seeing at least some of these flags around town as it is an impressive display to say the least.
In today’s Daily Journal you will find a special eight-page section dedicated to the Fergus Falls Veterans Walk of Flags. The section features all there is to know about the Veterans Walk of Flags including dates of display and a listing of all the veterans and where to find their flag. The fact that each one of these flags represents a veteran (alive or passed) is an incredible visual reminder of the support and participation our community and its citizens have in, and for, the armed forces. It is an incredible honor and sacrifice to serve our country and to visually see the passion that goes into the Veterans Walk of Flags is stunning and part of what makes this area a great place to live and raise a family. I am proud to be part of the Fergus Falls community and the Veterans Walk of Flags reinforces my feelings about it. If you are looking for reasons to call our community a great place to live, start by checking out the Veterans Walk of Flags this weekend.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
