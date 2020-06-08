The events of the two weeks must seem very far away from us in Fergus Fall. Aside from a silent vigil for George Floyd here in town and a protest in Fargo, the events surrounding the murder of a black man seems distant. I would like to help us draw a line from Fergus Falls to Minneapolis.
Folks new to the area may not know that at one time Fergus Falls had the largest population of African Americans in Minnesota, outside of the Twin Cities. It was a conscious effort by Fergus Falls community leaders to encourage black Civil War veterans and their families to move here. Many of the civic leaders in the county had themselves fought in the Union Army in places like Kentucky. Corliss, Compton, Buse, Everts, Scambler – all of these townships named for people who volunteered to end slavery.
These men and many others who organized our towns in the 1870-1900 recruited and welcomed black people to move here. So in 1898, 85 people came here together on the train. Their descendants call them “The First 85.” They welcomed them to their churches – OLV, the Swedish Baptist Church (Crossroads), the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Federated Church. Black children integrated our Fergus Falls schools and black teachers taught our children. Black veterans joined the GAR, precursor to the American Legion and VFW, and their sons, grandsons and granddaughters continued that tradition of military service in every war through Vietnam. Every ward in the city had black residents. Black business owners opened up downtown.
What happened then? Why do we feel so apart from the situation in the Twin Cities? The same thing igniting sparks in Minneapolis now caused many of our black residents to move to Minneapolis, not St. Paul. The economy exacerbated by the 1919 cyclone and the Great Depression forced our Fergus Falls community members to move in search of jobs.
We cannot lose our connection to our past history and we need to see our connection to what is happening now. We are the caretakers of the memories of “The First 85” just as we are the caretakers of the graves of those early black pioneer ancestors buried at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Our desire to be allies can perhaps help avoid future untimely graves for our black family members in Minneapolis.
Missy Hermes
Fergus Falls
