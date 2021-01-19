On Saturday, I got to experience my first pet emergency. Our dog, Oreo, decided that it would be a great idea to get a nose piercing without consulting the family or using a licensed body piercer.
It was a typical weekend for us, the kids were outside sledding in the backyard with the dog as he ran up and down the hill. My wife and I were just discussing plans for the day, when all of a sudden both kids and the dog began to run up the hill. At first, I assumed that one of them had fallen off the sled and was upset. That was until we heard banging on the window by our back porch.
“Oreo hurt himself!” my daughter exclaimed.
My son was very upset, but we didn’t see anything wrong with him until he approached the door. Looking at his face, you could see a stick protruding an inch from his nose. He looked at me with a typical smile and excitement, no whimpering or whining. Even when we tried to extract the stick from his nose, he was calm.
After a few attempts to see if we could get it out ourselves, it proved to be more than something we could handle. So, we loaded the family in the car and drove to our veterinarian in Battle Lake. I was trying to stay calm, as this was the first time I have had an injury to a pet and we weren’t exactly driving a few minutes away.
After we arrived, my wife took the dog into the vet and provided us with updates from inside. The kids and I sat in our car enjoying pop music and talking (which was a 45-minute wait). When we got there, I had assumed that it would take a few minutes, because it seemed easy enough but we just didn’t have the equipment that the vet did.
Turns out, our dog was put under to have the piece removed. The vet had not seen anything like it and also struggled to get it out. The removal took a couple of minutes, but it would be the process of fixing the hole that took time. The vet was able to stop the bleeding and patched it up with some glue (“stitches would have come out anyway, due to the dog licking,” according to the vet.
Once my wife and the dog returned, we could see he was a bit drowsy. We got back to Fergus Falls and helped him out of the vehicle. The rest of the night, he would lay and cuddle with both my wife and I. It felt like he was saying “thank you” and “I love you.”
It wasn’t how we wanted to spend some of our Saturday afternoon, but it was great family time and showed how much everyone really cared about our family pet.
Letters to the editor
Recently, we had a phone call about our letters to the editor policy in regards to how we receive them. In the information found on the opinion page, it states that all letters must be sent via email. This is not the case, but it is preferred.
The transition to receiving letters to the editor through our website allows for a quicker turnaround to seeing them in the newspaper. Also, our site request pertinent information that allows us to contact that individual to confirm if they sent the letter (name, phone number, address). Not all of these items are on sent letters and it takes awhile to get them confirmed.
We do still take letters to the editor by mail, but as stated earlier, the turnaround of those letters may take longer.
We have also received a few letters that did not have names or wanted to go by aliases. The Daily Journal will not publish anonymous letters. “Throwing rocks from the weeds,” as our publisher has put it, does not allow for rebuttal from those that are being addressed in the letters. Comments can also be addressed in the paper or through a phone call if it involves a business owner, government representative or someone in the community.
Lastly, we have the right to edit all materials that are sent in the letters to the editor. We do not take context out of the letter, but misspellings, profanity, advertisements and other things can be taken out. If we need something to change, we typically contact the individual who sent the letter and ask if they can remove it or shorten the length of their letter.
Thanks for the understanding and if you have further questions, you can contact our publisher Ken Harty at 218-739-7019 or myself at 218-739-7030.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
