The joy of owning a home is evident in the story of the Kampa family. Sarah, Josephine and Zoey moved into their Habitat Home November of 2021. The three of them have made some memories already! You may find yourself, like me, smiling and chuckling at these stories, written by Sarah, the mother, of the first few months in their new home.
Paul Shol
Community Outreach Coordinator
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity
The first few months
Josephine, Zoey and I have lived in our new Habitat for Humanity home for a little over four months. It’s been a good few months and we really love our new home!
For the first few weeks after we moved in, Zoey, who is two and is typically my mischievous one, stayed right by my side no matter what I was doing. As she became more comfortable, she started exploring our new home on her own. Now that she is comfortable, she takes opportunities to get into a little mischief. It’s not uncommon for me to walk into the kitchen to find she has moved the kitchen chairs so she could use them to climb onto the kitchen counters and rifle through the cupboards. Zoey is very curious and is always asking what something is. When I wasn’t in the living room with her, she decided to take a closer look at an ornament and ended up pulling the tree over. She thought that was funny, so she did it a second time (which I didn’t think was very funny)!
Josephine is four years old and loves to play outside in our new yard especially this winter. She loves the snow and making snow angels. She also loves to have snowball fights and climb our snow mountain! Josephine has been very helpful around the house and likes to help shovel, take out the recycling and get the mail. Josephine also likes to help cook or bake, but she is less enthused about the clean up!
The girls and I have started making new memories together in our new home. I’m excited to see the memories and adventures that are yet to come!
