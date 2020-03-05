So yes, my idea that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, after good showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, may be a viable presidential candidate came crashing down after the past week.
The presidential race is clearly down to three 70-year-old-plus white guys — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and of course, Donald Trump. So much for diversity in politics.
The Democrats are essentially in the same position they were in four years ago, with Biden replacing Hillary Clinton as the establishment candidate against Sanders.
During the five years Trump has been either a presidential candidate or in office, I have often wondered what his base sees in him. Trump, after all, is the same person he has been since the 1980s. Why people decided he was worthy of being president has always been the mystery to me.
That said, I feel the same about Sanders supporters. Sanders, after all, has been saying the same things since the 1980s. I just don’t understand why people are buying that there’s actually going to be an endgame to his statements.
Sanders, as he was four years ago, is the preferred choice of those under the age of 30. I can see why. According to the website, berniesanders.com, Sanders has proposed that all Americans should get all of their student loans forgiven, all of their medical debt forgiven, free housing, free college, free medical care, free child care and preschool, and an increase in Social Security. It will be paid for exclusively by heavily taxing the rich.
If you are a low- to middle-income 30-something in graduate school with existing student loans, a mortgage, children in day care and high deductible insurance, Sanders’ platform sounds perfect. It reminds me of the fifth-grade student council candidate who promises candy for lunch and gym class instead of math class.
My issue is, Sanders’ plan has flaws, to use an overused phrase, so many levels it is comical.
Let’s run through the barriers that must be broken for Sanders’ plan to become reality, shall we?
First, he’d have to beat Biden for the nomination. This isn’t likely, since Clinton beat Sanders four years ago, and the Democratic higher-ups who control the nominating process aren’t going to risk running Sanders and his scorched-earth platform against Trump.
But let’s assume that happens. He would then have to beat Trump. The issue with that is, Bernie’s base of supporters reside in the states where there are Democratic strongholds — California, New York, the Northeast, the Northwest. His supporters can’t overcome the electoral college issue. If Sanders is going to win, he has to win in places like Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. I’m not sure that’s possible.
But let’s assume that happens, and Sanders is elected president. He also would have to be accompanied by majorities in the House and Senate. And a simple Democratic majority wouldn’t do it, since the Republicans would still have a certain degree of power, and there are plenty of moderate Democrats who wouldn’t be on board with all that Sanders wants. There would have to be overwhelming majorities that include a nice chunk of new members who are on board with all of his policies.
But let’s assume all that happens as well. I’m doubtful that those who are going to pay for all that Sanders wants — the rich — aren’t likely to take this lying down. It’s likely that many companies will relocate to other countries more than willing to take their jobs and money. That may put a hole in Sanders’ financial plan.
But let’s also assume that all the corporations and rich people just hand over the money without complaint.
As a person who isn’t 30 anymore, has already paid off his student loans, already paid for day care when my daughter was young, recently finished college the second time around and paid for it, has been saving for retirement and obtained a degree in education because, in part at least, because of the health insurance benefits, Sanders’ plan doesn’t help me much.
And therein lies the problem.
Young people like Sanders because his policies help them. But the number of people who would truly benefit from his plans is likely outweighed by those who, like myself, are essentially unaffected by them.
Is it really worth it an entire revolution? I don’t think so.
I’m not saying that everything Sanders stands for is wrong. I just wonder if we would be better off gleaning off a slice of Sanders — the rich need to pay their fair share, and the working class deserve a break — without eating his massive pie.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.