Recently, I asked my friends at the YMCA water exercise class what they ate growing up. Not a single one said “macaroni and cheese!” That is the answer of my grandkids, every last one of them. The first and loudest response I heard was SPAM.
Spam was introduced by the Hormel company in 1937, toward the end of the Great Depression, when families were struggling for ways to feed a family inexpensively. Its popularity continued through the generations. The SPAM factory is in Austin, Minnesota, where there is also a museum. While the Hormel Company has been recorded as saying SPAM stands for shoulder pork and ham, museum staff report the name stands for Specially Produced American Meat. I vote for the former explanation. When our church sent our first short term mission team to Ukraine in 1996, we brought SPAM as an American food that could be transported without spoiling and served to our new friends. It was a huge hit.
Another popular response was Chef Boyardee’s pizza in a box. Several ladies smiled with glee as they recalled this popular pizza meal made at home. We had it when Mom and Dad were going on a dinner date, because Dad didn’t eat pizza, or anything else containing tomatoes. Some friends reported always having it with hamburger. I remember helping Mom make it, mixing the flour with water and setting it to rest for 10 minutes, and then stretching the dough on a baking sheet. We would open the can of tomato sauce and pour it over the dough. I remember always wanting to sprinkle the seasoning but Mom said it had to cover the whole pizza so she had better do it. I think she also bought sliced pepperoni; I don’t remember hamburger.
The next popular response was creamed peas on toast, which spawned a rousing discussion on other things we ate on toast for supper: SOS, which for some translated to $hit on a shingle, for some it was creamed chipped dried beef on toast. Yum!
When unexpected company showed up at our door, which happened regularly because Dad would tell people to come over any time, you don’t have to call in advance, just stop in. Mom handled this with amazing grace! She would whisper to me, “Susan, run down to the freezer and bring up a pound of hamburger.” If the visit was going well, she would put the meat in the electric skillet with a little water and turn it to low. The meat would defrost as we visited. Mom would fry it up, make a gravy, boil some potatoes and add a side dish of canned corn and we would eat my favorite — hamburger gravy on mashed potatoes. This fast meal could be made in less than 30 minutes.
Later, in 1971, Betty Crocker introduced Hamburger Helper. It was an instant success. According to the website, the meal was developed as meat prices were high and families were busy. The product did just what it said it could do, serve a family of 5 with one pound of meat cooked in one pan. I remember it being one of the first meals I cooked at home on a regular basis, and my kids grew up having it at least once a week. The best part was my husband did not like leftovers, and it was the perfect amount of food for a family of five. Like Mom, add a can of corn, and dinner was good to go.
Many people responded that they grew up on meat and potatoes. That was my response. My dad liked food that started with white. Potatoes, with any kind of meat and gravy. In those days most everything we ate came either from the freezer or a can. We did not have a garden and Mom worked full time, so convenience was the key. On Saturdays when Dad was at work, we would often have homemade macaroni and cheese, it was delicious. Sometimes Saturdays would serve up sauerkraut and hot dogs, which I loved.
If Mom was gone, like to a work conference or something, Dad would cook the one thing he said he knew how to make: individually fried eggs with a slice of ham and a slice of cheese on top. We thought we were in hog heaven and would tell Mom about the great meal Dad made. If she asked, we described it for her; she just rolled her eyes.
One spring the family enjoyed a noon meal together most weekdays. My brother was in 6th grade, I was in 5th. We raced home from school on our bikes so it only took five or 10 minutes. My brother would start pancakes and Mom and Dad would arrive shortly thereafter. Mom reported years later that she would ask Dad what he thought we’d have for lunch, he’d predict, “pancakes.” He was always right.
What did you eat growing up? Did your family eat meals together at the table? Were your meals out of a box, from the freezer, garden, or the grocery store? It’s been fun to take a backward glance at the foods we ate. Times have changed, but I still make macaroni and cheese from scratch for the grandkids. They love it.