I had this neighbor once. He worked in the North Sea on an oil rig. I couldn’t tell you what he did there, but I do know he worked three weeks on, two weeks off. So for lengthy portions of time, his apartment stood empty. He lived alone, in a small one bedroom, and used smelly wood lacquer on his home-improvement projects when he wasn’t up North. His morning routine, when he was home, involved getting up very early in the morning and jogging around the neighborhood for several hours. He would carry a baton for some reason, I never did gather up the courage to ask him why, and when he returned home would sing opera very loudly at the top of his lungs. This became somewhat irksome especially on the weekends when all I wanted to do was sleep. He scared my kids when they would meet him coming home from one of his jogging sessions because he would sprint up the staircase two at a time and be uncaring, or unaware, of the tiny humans beneath his feet. He was also very tall, easily 6 fee 6 inches (or about 200 cm) and very lanky; an intimidating figure from the perspective of my tiny humans.
I bring all this up because I want to make it very clear, despite his screaming opera at 7 a.m. on a Saturday, despite the stink of wood lacquer which permeated the entire building, despite his inadvertently (or perhaps intentionally) scaring my little humans, I left him be. Oh, I said hi to him when I bumped into him on the street or coming into or out of the apartment block, but I knew, intuitively, that this was just the way he was. There was no malice in his actions and I adopted a live-and-let-live attitude. He would do his thing, we would do ours. Unfortunately, Mr. Sings the Opera at 7 a.m. had other ideas.
One night our oldest, who at the time was about 6 or 7 years old, got sick in the early morning hours. He messed up both his bed and ours. I won’t describe to you the awfulness of this ordeal; those of you with kids get it. So we found ourselves at 3 a.m. throwing bedding in the tub, tossing out pillows that just couldn’t be fixed, washing comforters and mattress covers, and making a bit of noise, and doing all this while comforting a crying child who couldn’t deal with the pain. We ended up having to mop floors, and even wash a couple of windows. We also had a newborn at the time, so it was quite the crazy night. Less than two hours after finishing all that up, I left for work, leaving my wife alone. It was only a few minutes after I left that our neighbor decided to knock on the door and remind us of the rules of the condo unit. He knocked on our door at 5:45 a.m. I don’t think I have to tell you how inappropriate that is. I understand that he may have been upset at being disturbed during the night, but pools of vomit are not something we can just leave lying around the apartment, rules or no rules.
From that moment on, I considered my neighbor to be my sworn and mortal enemy. (I may have overreacted.)
I returned home from work that day to find a copy of the house rules taped to my neighbor’s fuse box. That document may or may not have ended up in a paper shredder. The document was replaced, and this time he used copious amounts of tape to ensure I would not be able to remove the offending papers. I waited for an opportune time and removed them anyways. The condo board was soon to get involved, and copies of the house rules were posted in the main foyer in all the units under the purview of the board. I removed the rules in our foyer. For a man who was gone three-fifths of the time, he certainly wanted to impose himself upon us in ways I felt were inappropriate.
Eventually, the whole matter settled down, Britney and I made friends on the board, and his complaints soon fell on deaf ears. At one point he attempted to talk to me about my kids and how he felt they were being too loud. I responded in about the most American way I knew how, I slammed the door in his face and cranked up my Green Day. I think the song was “Know Your Enemy.” He never knocked on our door again.
I will say this: For the most part Norwegians are very friendly. It is a breath of fresh air to know that their friendliness is genuine and sincere. You’ll know when a Norwegian doesn’t like you. They don’t pull punches and are surprisingly honest about their feelings. I don’t like to generalize too much, but for a culture that is so friendly, most are very private people and won’t talk to you unless they have a good reason. It isn’t uncommon to live across from someone for years and not even know their name. Norwegians just don’t do small talk, which I actually really appreciate. But that makes finding friends in Norway very difficult. They tend to stick to their respective friend groups and don’t easily accept outsiders. Even my wife forgets to introduce me to her friends; it just isn’t something that they do. After living in Norway for as long as I have, there are a few people that I’ve befriended, but keeping that friendship alive in this city is challenging. The friends I have made, however, are worth keeping.
So, if you ever decide to visit Norway, remember this: If a Norwegian is friendly to you, it isn’t an act. They really are that nice. Except for my former neighbor.
Joseph Mack is a U.S. citizen currently residing in Bergen, Norway, since 2008. He is married with two wonderful children. You can reach him with questions or column suggestions at josephjmack28@gmail.com.