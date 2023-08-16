It was a grand week I’d committed to long ago and thus I was in full swing of things. In other words, I was watching the grands — two out of the dozen.
Basketball and volleyball camps had come and gone this week with Bible camp on the horizon for one. Truth is, I was proud that grandma could actually find her way to and from the activities with the precious cargo in tow. Tis a gift to be present with the grands, and I was making the most of it.
Taking notes is my forte and thus I did so in order to hold practice drills in the cul-de-sac grandma style. Creating a little community never hurt anyone and sure enough others joined in once home. Thank goodness the grands are still mesmerized when any adult participates alongside them — even if it is grandma. In other words, they are not embarrassed as of yet.
Day four of the week brought reprieve as nothing was on the schedule but the garage sale next door. Starting time was nearing and we were ready. Breakfast had been served, muffins made and we were armed to do battle with the throngs who were sure to be descending at the start of it. Like a sprinter ready for the signal to begin, we had cash in hand as we sat upon the front porch looking on.
Soon, the signal came. What was it? Well, as any diehard garage sale stalker will tell you, when the money box gets set out upon the makeshift counter, it is a sure sign that things are about to begin. Thus, we approached.
That’s when I saw the incredible looking bike with big fat tires! Snapping a quick pic and sending it back home to some friends who had been on the lookout brought a thumbs-up. Thus we scooted the bicycle into our garage next door so nobody else would get the goods. As I continued on I noticed that the sales in the big city were different than those back home.
Back home there would be cars parked round the block and upon curbsides. Why? Because if you don’t get there first, the good stuff will be gone. I simmered down some when noticing that there was nobody rushing in to compete for the best of the best of the leftovers. In fact, there was no crowd at all, and I was able to make my way around the tables several times before anyone else pulled up to peek.
Back home if the garage sale is advertised for two days, by the time noon comes around on each of those days, the throngs have dispersed. Day two is most often slower than day one because everyone thinks the good stuff is gone.
Not so in the big city. The sale had been advertised for three days and the little lemonade stand beside the stuff was up and running each day as advertised. The sellers anticipated more crowds than the day before. And, they were right. The signs along the highway drew the customers in out of curiosity as those who stopped calmly looked things over while passing through.
Lemonade was sold and cookies consumed by those tipping their hats to the little people who served it up. Matt. 5:6 says, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness for they shall be satisfied.” I’ve heard it said that in order for others to desire God — basic needs of hunger and thirst must first be met. Perhaps … just perhaps those serving the lemonade and cookies were able to satisfy deeper longings.
“Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God” Matt. 5:9 unfolded as cultures mingled in community conversation and bicycles were sold to those who had been praying for provision weeks before.
You just never know how the Lord is working as He works through all and in all as “He is our all in all” (1 Cor. 15:28). Amen.