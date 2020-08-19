Driving home from a weekend campout with the family, we passed several farms with beautiful horses in verdant pastures. As kids we used to play a traveling game called “horse.” Very simply, the first to spy a horse would call out “horse!” and the horse became theirs. Everyone kept count of the horses they collected. As you may suspect, there were plenty of arguments over who saw the horse first. Even the arguments, while they may have driven the adults wild, helped to pass the time. When we came to a cemetery we would call out “bury your horses.” We would then start over. This gave everyone another chance to collect horses. When Eric and I started dating, he did not like burying horses, so he proposed a new game. We call the game “count your horses.” You can only count the horses on your side of the car. When we arrived at our destination, or at the end of a day of travel the person with the most horses wins. If the return trip was on the same day, you could not count horses that had previously been counted. If it was a new day, they were fair game. We were busy counting horses on our way home, and perhaps because we had spent the weekend with family, I found myself reminiscing about real live horses. Horses in my life started when I was about 10.
In those days my family spent our summers on the south end of Wall Lake. In the ’60s there were no permanent homes in the area, only two or three summer cabins. One day Dad came home from Tysdal’s Sale Barn with a palomino mare. He staked her out with a long rope and one of those curling pigtail type stakes that had a swivel on top so the rope doesn’t tangle when the animal circled around it. He positioned it in front of our parking area so the horse could watch us coming and going and get used to the activity. Our instructions were very clear. “Stay away from the horse. She has been mistreated, and she is very nervous. We don’t know how she will act around kids, you could get hurt. Do not go near her, do not tease her and be quiet when you get out of the car.” When Dad spoke, which wasn’t too often, we listened, Dad’s words were law!
Dad’s project of gentling the horse began slowly. She watched us come and go, but no one but dad touched her. And touch her he did… quietly, gently, talking sweet nothings in her ear and passing her a sugar lump, apple, carrot, or even a cigarette (no filter), while running his hands along her withers, across her back, and eventually down her legs. He named her Princess, and I think she was in love. When she saw Dad come home, her head would lift and she would come to the end of her tether to greet him. As she became tame, he took her off the tether and led her around the yard. Actually, she would follow him wherever he went.
Eventually he started waving a gunny sack around her head so she would become accustomed to scary things that moved but wouldn’t hurt. The gunny sack became a blanket on her back, which she ignored as long as Dad was near. He filled the gunny sack to add weight, and laid it carefully on her back. Again, she pretty much ignored the weight and happily went wherever he led her. One day Dad said, “You’re next!” I didn’t understand, we were supposed to stay away from Princess. I was afraid of her. Dad explained that she was gentle now and as long as he was with her it would be perfectly safe. He lifted me up on the broad back of that palomino mare and led her back and forth along the road. She never minded me on her back at all, never complained or caused a fuss. Of course, I didn’t weigh much, scrawny brown ragamuffin that I was.
Boy was I proud of me! I was riding a horse, and Dad said if I learned how to ride she could be my horse! He said Princess and I would learn together. She would learn to carry a rider and I would learn to ride. The jump from halter rope and gunny sack to bridle and small rider was not a difficult transition. I had to learn how to put the bridle on her, and how to control a horse by using the reins. In those days we didn‘t have a saddle and I quickly learned how to ride with my knees. It is so amazing to feel the power of the horse under you when you ride bareback. You feel one with the horse and she can feel your confidence as well as your fear. “Relax,” Dad would say. “She can sense your tension. If you stay calm, she’ll stay calm.”
As time went on I would regularly grab a bucket of oats and a rope and walk out into the pasture to catch Princess, hook the rope to her halter, lead her to a tree stump and climb on. Princess and I spent many hours roaming the pasture, a girl and her horse.
Looking back, I realize this was the beginning of a love affair with horses that my dad and I shared for many years. Dad bought another horse and we spent countless hours building a close father-daughter relationship. Together we rode, checked fences, did chores and I either helped or was in the way for all the other work that goes along with having animals. Those were some of the best days of my life, memories I will cherish forever. Memories that come to life often as we travel and count our horses.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.