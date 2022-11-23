Twenty-four hours before Thanksgiving and the whole county through, RSV, COVID, influenza — what to do?!
Yep, it is "sick season" in these parts and my house certainly hasn't been immune. In fact, it appears that wave numero dos is may just have hit — hopefully it stays sequestered to a single individual, though.
I have a history of being sick at this time of year. I cannot count the number of times I've had laryngitis over the Thanksgiving holiday. At the latter part of last week I got hit with a mild version of the non-COVID-19 and non-RSV bug that's going around, immediately followed up by one of the worst migraines I have had in quite some time.
It's isn't just me, though — I was the last person at home to get sick ... and my husband is sick on an extremely rare basis!
Our medicine cabinets are starting to look like they could exist in a drug store with the variety of cold and flu medications, sinus and allergy meds and your everyday over-the-counter pain killers and first aid supplies.
I have heard that we are having an abnormal RSV season this year. Generally, when I think RSV, I think of the youngest members of our population; however, it is hitting everyone and anyone this year!
I can't help but wonder if the prolonged mask-wearing has led to weakened immune systems that are leaving people more susceptible to illness now that masks have largely went away.
(I'm not arguing that masks were a good/bad decision over the past years — I'm just pondering.)
A lack of exposure to germs often leads to a heavy and frequent season of illness for an individual once they are, eventually, exposed to those germs. You see it when the oldest child in a household begins school for the first time — they get exposed to germs they weren't previously, then they bring those germs home and an entire household is now adjusting to building up new antibodies ... by getting sick more frequently than usual.
While we were largely wearing masks as a society, we were preventing ourselves from building up our natural immunity for an extended period of time — so doesn't it make sense that illness is going to be more prevalent now? I think so.
Has your family been dealing with illness lately?
I am sincerely hoping that my family is nearing the end of the generalized sickness. I'm happy to get it out of the way and move on. After all, my favorite season is upon us (Christmas) and no one wants to be sick over the holidays!
