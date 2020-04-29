In the 1960s and early ‘70s very few people had air conditioning in their homes in Minnesota. We cooled our homes by opening all the windows in the evening and closing them before the day grew hot. I still love having windows open and hearing the cacophony of birds in the morning. Growing up along the river in the ‘60s, however, presented a challenge for my dad.
Dad had to be up for work very early in the morning. Having said that, apparently he did not wake before the birds. Living across the river from the Canada Goose Restoration Project meant we would be the first to hear the cacophony of geese in their “good morning America” routine. Mind you, I never heard them, but according to my father whose bedroom windows faced the river, they were responsible for an extremely short night’s sleep. I never heard my dad swear, but he definitely did not appreciate geese in the morning.
I remember watching the refuge being built. We watched and talked about it from the backyard swing set or from the roof of the playhouse. We learned that the new geese could not fly, apparently their wings were clipped to keep them nesting on the river. Because the geese are a part of my heritage, I did some research to learn more about the geese for last week’s story and stumbled upon the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club (FFFGC) website where I learned about the restoration project:
The Canada goose, a native of Fergus Falls, was in danger of extinction in the early 20th century. The FFFGC was concerned about the overall decrease in waterfowl population. They realized that although Fergus Falls had an abundance of natural habitat, it had been unoccupied by geese since the early days of the city. The club, a group of people who did not just sit around and complain about the problem put boots to the ground and established a goal to “improve the situation of declining waterfowl by restoring a breeding population of the giant Canada goose.” About this same time a small remnant of the species had been sighted in the Rochester area. In 1963, the FFFGC raised $1,200 to buy the best giant Canada goose breeding stock available. Land along the river was donated for the project and a refuge for 20 individual breeding pairs was built directly across the river from my childhood home, northeast of downtown. The objective was “to provide an intensive care and feeding program to breeding stock while letting the new production fly freely.” By 1964 the single flock had grown from one to four and over the years included around 150 flocks over a 10-mile radius of Fergus Falls.
As the goose population in Fergus Falls grew, we residents alternately protected the beautiful fowl and cursed them. When we were late for school/work because of a goose parade crossing the road, cursing to ourselves, we would try to slowly creep through the gaggle. Seemingly aware that they remained safe, the adaptive creatures merely coaxed their progeny to waddle only slightly faster. On the other hand, seeing dead geese on the road spawned indignation that no one should be so heartless as to run over one of our own residents. Once, when several geese where shot in town and out of season, citizens were up in arms about the blatant killings. Like my dad, even today we tend to foster a love/hate relationship with our feathered friends.
While researching, I learned several things about the Canada goose: The bird is hosted in every state in the Union and Canada, except Hawaii! Fergus Falls hosts the giant Canada variety, while there are three other varieties across the country. Goslings live with their parents for up to a year and reach sexual maturity in two to three years. Canada geese mate for life and have a life span of 20 to 25 years. (Which in part explains why the breeding program started by FFFGC was so successful.) If a goose loses its mate, it will remate the following spring. Giant Canada geese, the largest of the breed, reach sexual maturity younger than their cousins and tend to be stronger and more able to defend against predators. Fascinatingly, after the breeding season adults molt their primary (or flying) feathers and are grounded for eight to ten weeks! During this time, they are dependent upon wetlands to protect them from predators. The species is also highly adaptable and tends to thrive in human dominated landscapes such as parks, yards, airports and fields. This explains why they populate our lakes, sloughs and rivers in early summer while most of their grazing is in our yards, parks and fields. I have often referred to Veterans Park as goose-poop park, no disrespect intended.
As a result of the vast number of geese in the area, the Otter Tail River has become a major stopover during goose migration. Fergus Falls is now home to several goose hunting guide companies and we have an early hunting season in September in addition to the regular hunting season. While my family does not hunt geese, we have many friends who do. One hunter stated he appreciates the Canada goose population in the area because the duck population seems to be decreasing. I don’t know about that, but I do know that Fergus Falls and geese is like Florida and sunshine, the two just go together.
Yes, we have geese that share their home with us, they poop in our yard, eat our grain, and when our windows are open, they wake us very early in the morning. But the giant Canada goose is part of our heritage, part of the beauty of Fergus Falls and part of this cozy place we call home.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
