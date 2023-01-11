Our county and each community within it has unique and special things that make Otter Tail County a great place to live, play and work. I don't say that because I do live, play and work here — I don't say that because it looks good for my job ... it is how I truly feel.
Attitude will make or break wherever you live, and while, yes, I do get stir crazy at the end of a long winter, and I may complain about the cold — I try to hold onto the good and focus on the positive.
I have lived other places. I have tested out the "grass on the other side." Honestly, I wasn't very impressed. I have come to terms with the fact that I thrive in smaller communities and that the concrete jungle just isn't the life for me.
I've lived in various areas of the Fargo-Moorhead area on numerous occasions. I lived in St. Paul. I lived out in western North Dakota and have been back to visit. I've spent time in Florida and Arizona, both coasts and random states in between. I've fallen into the vacation-mode thoughts of: "I'd love to live here."
Truth be told, though. If I break it all down, I wouldn't actually love to live there. Honestly, I love living here.
For me, the place that I feel most at home is the place where the people I care most about are ... and that's here. My family is here — my biggest support system. I have friends all over the place, some of whom are like family, but the majority of my support is here. Through being a single mom to a homeowner to a renter to the mother-figure in a blended family and through various jobs ... from being a teenager to an adult to growing more independent and hitting highs and lows — my people are here. Why would I want to leave that?
While I like living in Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County as a whole, there are still always things that I'll always wish could be different. There will also be things that you may catch me complaining about. I am human, after all.
One of the main things I wish could be different really doesn't have anything to do with Fergus Falls or Otter Tail County at all — it has to do with society, in a greater sense. My gripe being the utter amount of negativity that is seemingly everywhere. Social media has fostered a large community of self-importance, laced in assumptions and complaints. Hiding behind the safety of a screen in their own home makes it easy to build a false sense of confidence for keyboard warriors, who avoid face-to-face confrontation like the plague in a non-digital setting.
A good rule of thumb — if you wouldn't say it to my face, don't say it online.
Another thing that I wish could be different is the attitude surrounding rural, local news, in general. I cannot even begin to tell you how many times I've seen someone ask people to copy and paste (plagiarize) an article because "I don't pay for local news."
You would not believe how many times I've seen people share a Daily Journal article on social media, but they don't have a subscription and have not read the entire article, but they assume they know what the article says, so they share a motherlode of misinformation and, when someone calls them out, their response is: "Well I don't have a subscription so I didn't know ... "
Why is the desire to have local news high, but the willingness to pay a minimal amount to receive that news so low? We are not a business funded by a governmental agency — we aren't a city, county or state-ran business. We have employees who have to support themselves, just like everyone else and subscriptions to the newspaper help us do that.
I realize that those who are reading this are subscribers to Daily Journal Media and I thank you wholeheartedly. We love sharing the stories of Otter Tail County's communities and would love to see the work we pour ourselves into on a daily basis be read by many others.
That said, our "all good news" annual magazine, "Progress," is just over a month from hitting the streets. It is an incredibly fun publication to work on and I look forward to all of you having the opportunity to check it out in February!
Thank you, once again, to our subscribers and readers, your loyalty means so much to us!