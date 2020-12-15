As the holiday of Christmas nears (nine more days!), I am looking forward to seeing the faces of my wife and children as they get to open their presents. The year has been really rough with quarantines, masks and the whole nine yards. Optimism grows in our household as things have gone back to normal with the kids returning to school, playing with neighborhood friends and family stopping by.
But one thing I still wonder, is it better to open presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
First, I have to get out of the way that I have a little bit of bias as my family has opened presents on Christmas Eve for years. We would meet at my grandmother’s house and have dinner and then open presents. It capped off the day from when my parents would usually have to work. It was also exciting to stay up late into the evening playing with new toys until eventually dosing off and Santa visiting the household.
So, here are a few of my pros and cons for opening presents on either day.
Christmas Eve pros
• First, by opening presents on Christmas Eve it allows family time to take the main focus before and certainly after on Christmas Day.
• With gift-giving out of the way, the receivers can enjoy their presents all day on Christmas Day.
• For those that go to religious services, it is one less thing on your list for the day and the focus can be on attending these services.
• By celebrating the night before, Christmas Day can add to time spent with family as many would still be in town and could help clean up all the leftovers from the dinner.
Christmas Eve cons
• One of the many negatives about opening presents the night before is that there is nothing to look forward to the next day.
• In regards to religious services, toys and other doodads may be a distraction when you are trying to load the family up in the morning.
• If celebrating Christmas at another residence the next day, toys will have to make the trip to those places as well.
• Opening presents on Christmas Eve requires you clean up the wrapping paper that is thrown about late in the evening.
Christmas Day pros
• By opening presents on Christmas Day, you usually don’t have to transport them twice. I know from experience that after opening gifts at my grandparents’ house the night before, many would return the next day with me.
• A lot of children aren’t early risers on their days off from school, this is an incentive to get them up and ready, especially if you are going to a religious service.
• Toys give adults the opportunity to have conversations while the kids play with their gifts — usually on Christmas Eve this is one of the final events.
• Opening gifts on Christmas Day allows relatives an opportunity to travel and enjoy the festivities.
Christmas Day cons
• As an adult, the idea of waking up early in the morning on your day off stinks. Most kids will rush down as soon as they are up. That means 5 a.m. and you will be sipping a cup of coffee to try to wake up to watch them open their presents.
• Your day is based around several events and you might not be able to relax. You need to open gifts, see what Santa got you, religious services, dinner, family conversation and cleanup. Not much time to just enjoy the day.
• While many “Hallmark moments” are made by opening Christmas gifts in pajamas, you can avoid family photos with bedhead.
• You are stepping on Santa’s toes. Although Christmas is a religious holiday, having both family gifts and Santa’s gifts on the same day could cause confusion.
While these are just an opinion, I do think some of the best options come with some form of hybrid. I know that I married into a family that opens presents Christmas Day. So, while we open presents with my extended family on Christmas Eve, we have the opportunity to open presents again on Christmas Day with my wife’s family.
Whatever you choose, I hope you have a great holiday season.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
