Have you ever heard of the “Great Resignation?” It’s a term that is playing off the Great Depression and the Great Recession. It refers to the shortage of workers in all industries across the nation including Otter Tail County. Another name for the shortage of workers is the “Big Quit” and it’s actually an international problem, not just a national phenomenon.
Why is this happening? Namely it’s because of COVID-19 and the rash of workers that were affected by closures or reduced hours, etc. Particularly affected are the lower level paying jobs in the restaurant and hotel industries, also known as “leisure and hospitality.” Many of these people found jobs in other industries and have sworn off going back to their previous jobs or have chosen not to work at all. Other industries such as health care are also feeling the impacts of worker shortage. Evidence of this locally was when LB Homes announced that they are suspending their LB Hospice service due to staff shortages. They have also reached out to the county to ask them to declare a state of emergency. The county stopped short of that, however, the stark reality of staffing shortages has become very real here in Otter Tail County. Everywhere you go you can see “help wanted” signs or “now hiring.” We still have some fast-food restaurants who are doing drive-thru only opting to keep their dining rooms closed due to staffing issues. Probably the most concerning part of this is that according to reuters.com there is no end in sight. The laws of supply and demand are at play here. When you have a shortage of workers you have to pay more to attain and keep them. This drives up the cost of doing business and those costs are passed on to the consumers by raising prices for goods and services. This is what causes inflation.I used to say the difference between a depression and a recession is that a recession is when you know someone who lost their job and depression is when you lose your job. However, there is no such comparison for the “Great Resignation” as it appears we all have seen businesses struggle with staffing issues. For this reason we need to support our area businesses by shopping locally and being patient when there are staffing shortages knowing they are doing all they can to help everyone despite being short-handed.
