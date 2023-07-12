The price of higher education has skyrocketed in recent years, and continues to increase, much to the chagrin of, well, almost everyone!
Let's take a look at the average annual tuition for a full time undergraduate resident student in tuition and fees for Minnesota State Universities in 10 year increments over the past almost 50 years, as reported the the State of Minnesota Office of Higher Education:
- 1973: $458.
- 1983: $1,216 (166% increase).
- 1993: $2,521 (52% increase).
- 2003: $4,636 (84% increase).
- 2013: $7,681 (66% increase).
- 2023: In excess of $8,807 (15% increase). (Current data unavailable.)
That is an average yearly increase of 77% over the course of nearly 50 years. Do you know what the average annual inflation rate was during the same time period? World Data tells us that it is 3.8%, which is equivalent to a price increase of 904% from 1960 to 2022.
I could get into minimum wage increases, but that is tricky, since there are different thresholds for minimum wage depending on the size of organization and type of work that is being done. I will say this, though. Generally speaking, in 1973, minimum wage was $1.60 per hour. Today it is $10.59 per hour (for large employers, that is!) You can do the math.
We also are seeing the great generation of baby boomers entering retirement, with fewer people in the workforce as a result. The wheel keeps on turning because there aren't enough "qualified" people available to fill positions, yet business organizations are holding fast to the requirements of having education plus experience which, at this point in time, simply isn't feasible.
So, here we are. A workforce reporting a lack of workers, businesses requiring both education and experience and receiving very few applicants who can check off both of those boxes, education so expensive that students are opting to skip the college experience or are bending over backwards trying to make ends meet so they can afford to live and attend school ... See the problem here?
Something's gotta give, my friends; because this current method of attempting/failing to function is unsustainable! (Arguably, a lot of somethings need to give!)
I have plenty of ideas on this topic, from business changing their work models and ditching the "that's the way we've always done it" attitude to parents adequately preparing their children for the realities of adulthood and the workforce to schools shifting their educational models and to entities of higher education taking a long hard look on making education affordable for students in the long run.
In the meantime, there are those great things called scholarships that exist to make the affordability of higher education a little less daunting for various, driven students.
Throughout every single, Daily Journal Media receives a plethora of press releases announcing scholarships and scholarship application periods and also announcing the recipients of those scholarships.
First and foremost, congratulations to scholarship recipients! I know how much receiving higher education costs, and I am exceedingly grateful that there are people and organizations out there that are willing to provide this financial assistance!
Secondly, but equally important, thank you to those who are granting scholarships! It is a certainty that you are helping to make dreams a reality and easing the financial burden on so many students seeking a higher education! You deserve so much thanks and recognition!
That brings me to us over here at Daily Journal Media. We love hearing about all the scholarship opportunities and it is so much fun to find out who receives the scholarships each year and printing extensive information on every student and every scholarship would be fantastic — if only we had enough space to do so.
Recently, I figured it out. If we were to publish every single scholarship announcement and every single scholarship recipient press release and photo that we have received for the graduating class of 2023 within Otter Tail County, and if we printed the photos really small and reduced the font down to barely readable, it would take approximately 34 newspaper pages to get everything in — wowza! I don't think I need to tell you that we just don't have 34 newspaper pages that we can dedicate to scholarships, unfortunately.
That said, here's what we can and will do in regards to scholarships:
Once again, scholarships are wonderful gifts, and I sincerely wish we had 34 newspaper pages and could send our publisher to the roof to shout congratulations from the rooftop; but since roof accessibility is a bit of an issue, that just isn't a possibility!
Please continue to send your scholarship announcements to newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com, and please take advantage of NABUR and the calendar, and we will get the information out to the masses!