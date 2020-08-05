Ah, cooler weather! The air conditioner is off and the windows are open. Although allergies make goo out of our eyes and tissues need to be strategically located in every room in the house, we revel in the freshness of the air and open windows. It’s August, the final month of real summer.
We have a bedroom that overlooks the lake. It’s on the second floor and has a closet-sized balcony attached to the room. It was our daughter’s room until she vacated the premises to get married eight years ago. The room, used as a guest room, remained largely underutilized as we rarely entertained overnight guests. Like most unused rooms it became the resting spot for junk that we didn’t know what to do with and our big screen TV. Do you have spaces like that in your home? Underappreciated, unoccupied rooms? Basements? OK, so we’re not alone.
Remember the old big screen televisions? Ours was the size of a large dining room sideboard. Hooked up to both VHS and DVD players we occasionally migrated upstairs to the guest room to watch an old movie. (All our movies are old!) Sometimes, after a long day at work or a stressful week there is nothing more relaxing. One evening my husband, Eric, headed upstairs to get ready for a good movie while I finished up dishes. He came down and said, “Sue, you better come see.”
“What?” I asked.
Escorting me upstairs, Eric opened the door and I stood in shock … the entire room was covered in a blanket of a soft gray substance resembling dryer lint. The ceiling had collapsed and six inches of blown-in insulation drifted from the attic to the bedroom. The broken sheetrock, with heating elements stretching across it like clothesline wire had not quite reached the floor. The collapsing ceiling missed the two items of any value in the room: a primary colored metal twin/double bunk bed and the big screen TV. The clothesline-like heating elements were strong enough to prevent the ceiling from damaging the bed and television because they were along walls.
“When did this happen? How long has it been like this?” We couldn’t remember the last time we scaled the stairs to watch a movie. There would be no movie watching tonight.
What did we do, you may ask? There was little to be done. Upon recovering from the shock, we surveyed the damage and decided it was not an emergency. A catastrophe, yes, but the damage was done, the heating elements were off and there was nothing to be done about it that night. Closing the door, walking away, we wondered how to proceed. We turned off the breaker and decided to cut the heating elements supporting what was left of the ceiling and carefully let the broken mass fall safely to the floor, preventing further damage.
The next day we called our insurance agent and reported the disaster. Kindly, the agent advised us to call a cleaning agency to get the mess cleared away so we could investigate and discover why the ceiling was now on the floor. After the crew removed the majority of insulation, we began the arduous job of removing the bunk bed and various salvageable items from the room. Of course, as we disturbed the space the remaining fine insulation dust traveled throughout the house and more cleaning ensued.
A contractor investigated and found a hidden leak along our chimney. Water seeped in, followed the rafters and found a home in the insulation above the bedroom. Time, water damage, and the weight of the saturated insulation overpowered the strength of the heating cords in the ceiling and everything came tumbling down. To add insult to injury as we removed insulation, carpet and sheetrock, we discovered that the door to the balcony was also leaking and water had destroyed the adjoining floorboards. Those of you who have had water damage in a room, either from flooding or leaking, understand the angst and work that accompanies the restoration project.
When it was all finished, we decided to replace the bunk bed with a standard queen bed and gave the huge television away. We installed a sliding patio door accessing the balcony. Then we purchased a small red metal bistro table and two chairs to provide a relaxing place to sit outside and watch the lake.
Repaired, redecorated and ready for occupancy, we decided to claim it as our own. At least for summer. So, when the weather turns warm and guests are gone we move into this new delightful room. The glass door stays open all night. With only the screen between us and the mosquitoes we can hear our resident loons. If there is a full moon, like we saw this past weekend, we can view the moonbeam across the lake.
Now that summer heat has given way to delightfully cool evenings, we sleep under cozy blankets and enjoy the fresh air. We’ll occupy the room until we get company or autumn forces us to close up the house to keep the heat in. It’s a great place to experience the season.
Allergies and tissues notwithstanding, the doors and windows are open, the air conditioner is off and fresh air reigns. As we enjoy our guest room, let’s all take some time to relax and appreciate this final month of real summer. It’s August.
