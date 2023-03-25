What would you say if you could own a home with a 0%-3% interest rate and a monthly payment that is never over 25% of your monthly income? On top of that it’s a brand new home that you get to help build with your own two hands. The home fits you and your family comfortably. This is the possibility for families that are interested in Habitat homeownership. I’d like to share how a family qualifies for this amazing opportunity in Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity’s (FFAHFH) Homeownership Program.





Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?