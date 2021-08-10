I
n “The Hero’s Journey,” Joseph Campbell writes about a young person leaving home and venturing into the unknown to face the challenges of total independence. No more mom and dad around for guidance and comfort. You are on your own.
George Lucas explored the hero’s journey in his classic movie, “Star Wars.” Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farm-boy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. This young boy was urged on by his Jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, “May the Force be with you, Luke.”
But how about young women? Certainly, they have had their hero’s journeys as well. Amelia Earhart comes to mind. In 1932, Earhart became the first woman (and second person after Charles Lindbergh) to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
This past week, I was visited by my wonderful niece, Betty Tollefson Puffinberger, her husband Charles (Bud), and their son Jason. Betty experienced her own hero’s journey after she graduated from Fosston High School in 1964. She tells about it in an essay she wrote for this column:
“What would you do and where would you go if after graduating from high school in 1964, you had $70 to your name, and you weren’t satisfied to stay in northern Minnesota for the rest of your life?
“I had a high school friend who was going to Washington, D.C., with her older sister. She invited me along. We thought we’d work for the summer, although I knew I’d have to work much longer to put myself through college, since my family couldn’t afford to pay the costs. How could I say no to this opportunity to travel to the East Coast? Marge and her older sister Jan and I piled into the Anderson family car, a blue and white 56 or 57 Ford Fairlane, and hit the road.
“We arrived in D.C., after sunset and asked directions to an apartment near the Walter Reed Medical Center (no Googling addresses in those days). Jan’s husband Miles was stationed at the medical center and had arranged for the apartment. The next day we went to a thrift store to pick up a mattress or two to sleep on the floor.
“I found a temporary job at an employment agency and a week later was hired at C&P Telephone Company. Being 17 and in D.C., without family alarmed the woman who interviewed me. She called my mom and asked, “Do you know that your daughter is in D.C., seeking work with the telephone company? If we hire her will she stay?” Reassured that I was going to stay, I was told to report to the engineering department as a clerk, eventually assigned to a job designing repeaters for circuitry.
“Working for this ‘Ma Bell’ company was like being part of a big family. The employees were very welcoming and teased me that they would ship my body home if D.C., suffered a missile attack from Cuba. I moved to a rooming house on 16th Street where I met gals from all over the country, as well as France and England. We had many eye-opening discussions.
“Over the next several months I took some administrative classes with the company’s sponsorship and moved on to an administrative assistant position at the headquarters office. It wasn’t much of a challenge so I asked if I could help in other areas. Soon I was doing special projects and was promoted to staff associate pricing unique communications assemblies. From there I became a rate supervisor preparing pricing and associated tariff regulations for new large communications systems to file with the public service commissions in the four-state area.
“The one thing that served me well throughout my career with the telephone company was my writing ability. Even today, I enjoy editing my friend’s essays on her farm life experiences in West Virginia. She can really tell a good story but she’s a terrible writer. We make a good team as recipients of awards from the WV Writers Guild and in being published in the Small Farmers Journal.
Well written, Betty. We should instill in our youngsters a desire to write in meaningful sentences. There is a tendency today to write in shorthand and abbreviations. That’s OK for Twitter, but it has led to bad habits in writing in general. As Betty learned in her hero’s journey, good writing can lead to success.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
