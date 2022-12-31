The feeling at 1409 Lenore Way in Fergus Falls on the evening of Dec. 13 was one to remember. Diona Osterman-Api and her three daughters, Raylen, Lauren and Ava were surrounded by a community of Habitat for Humanity supporters to dedicate and bless their soon-to-be home (they closed on the home Dec. 22). Each home that Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) builds has a climactic moment at the end – the house dedication. It is an emotionally charged event and this one was no exception. Tears, smiles, stories, prayers and laughter all collided to make a wonderful scene.



