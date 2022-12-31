The feeling at 1409 Lenore Way in Fergus Falls on the evening of Dec. 13 was one to remember. Diona Osterman-Api and her three daughters, Raylen, Lauren and Ava were surrounded by a community of Habitat for Humanity supporters to dedicate and bless their soon-to-be home (they closed on the home Dec. 22). Each home that Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) builds has a climactic moment at the end – the house dedication. It is an emotionally charged event and this one was no exception. Tears, smiles, stories, prayers and laughter all collided to make a wonderful scene.
Several speakers delivered messages. Stan Carignan, executive director of FFAHFH, started out by saying a house dedication is a ritual of Habitat for Humanity and, “ … rituals mean that something important is happening, they mark the milestones of your life.” Owning a home will certainly be a milestone of Diona’s life. Pastor Chris Lieske, from Trinity Lutheran Church, spoke about the light that is found in Jesus and in each of his followers. He gave a blessing that the home may serve as a light to Diona and her family. Liz Niblock, FFAHFH family services coordinator, shared about her first encounter with Diona: “Diona came to her initial Habitat meeting in a ‘grinch’ costume. She had come straight from school, where she teaches and all the students and staff had dressed up for the Christmas holiday.”
When it was Diona’s turn to speak, her emotions brimmed over with tears of happiness and gratitude. She told a story that growing up, she and her six siblings moved several times. Despite the changing surroundings, home was wherever they were together. The change of scenery of moving has been a part of Diona and her three daughters lives as well. Now, standing in her new home and with tears in her eyes, Diona stated she had found “a forever home.” Diona said during the dedication she had, “An overwhelming sense of gratitude and humility with the opportunity handed to us and how so many people believed in us and the program enough to come together and make the magic happen.” What was clear in Diona’s message was the “raw realness” of what this moment meant to her and her daughters. It was moving to witness and be a part of something that was making a positive impact in the life of a family in our community.
Approximately eight months have gone by since 1409 Lenore Way began construction. During that time, nearly 2100 hours of volunteer work was completed by 125 different volunteers. Examples of community partners that were recognized include: Vector Windows donating all the windows, Otter Tail Power donating the heat pumps, Roth Roofing donating the labor to shingle the roof, Jason Frustol donating the labor to install the baseboard trim, several major financial donors and the subcontractors on the build. FFAHFH is grateful for all the support that the community pours into its mission to build safe, decent and affordable homes.
What a way to enter the Christmas season – a house dedication that was so clearly filled with God’s love through a community, Habitat for Humanity and the Osterman-Api family. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
