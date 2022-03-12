Phyllis has become a good friend of mine since she shared with me her memories of O’Meara’s. We have since visited on the phone and shared stories. She loaned me a booklet that she had published of her story and after reading the following excerpt, I asked her permission to print it in my column. We have all had times in our lives that required changes. Moving to a new town or a new home is one of many. When Laura Ingalls Wilder moved with her family to De Smet, South Dakota, she perceived that her new home was huge! I have been to that house — by today’s standards it is minuscule. That only goes to show, many things are evaluated in terms of the eye of the beholder. Please enjoy with me, this story of moving to Fergus Falls and living on West Channing, by Phyllis Bombardier.
”We moved to Fergus Falls (when) my dad was an independent contractor for the U.S. Postal service. He delivered mail and the Fergus Journal to Elizabeth, Erhard and Pelican Rapids. Later the route was extended to Detroit Lakes and Morris. Dad also worked part-time at Olson Auto Electric as a mechanic. He had the distinction and reputation as the “Magneto Man” there. Upon our arrival in Fergus, we moved in to a house we rented on 420 West Channing, which still stands today-barely! As I wandered through the house with anticipated curiosity, I came to a small room called the “bathroom”. Never heard about that, say nothing of seeing one. I took ahold of that cure little metal handle and gave it a good push, as I stared at this odd white object that had water in it. Remember, I’m only three and a half years old! Wow! Swoosh! And I panicked, ‘cause I thought I’d ruined it. I yelled, “Boonies, shut it off, shut it off!” Boonie was my brother Vernie. He gallantly came to my rescue, and them I learned the contraption was a toilet. No outhouse associated with this property!
”After the toilet incident, my eyes feasted on the bathtub; what another delight. Never had I seen one of those, either! What- no more galvanized tub to bathe in? Aaah, what modern day comforts we had. Little did we realize then that the bathroom had no heat vents. There was moo furnace to produce heat to go through ductwork! Consequently, in the winter months we went back to using the galvanized tubs. Our only source of heat was an oil-burning space heater which was located In the living room. Now this was a step backward!
”Every Saturday night the tub was filled with warm water and the youngest child would be first to bathe; that would be e. The water would not be changed for the next person in line, but we would have a pail of two of hotter water added to keep it fresher and warmer. After being scrubbed clean we would proceed to dry ourselves new the oil-burner, and once we were dressed in our pajamas, we would all head for the stairway where the heat would rise and we’d become toasty warm. Perspective number one: heat is good!
”Life at 420 West Channing was quite exciting. I was too young to claim I was a ‘city-girl’ instead of a ‘country-girl.’ We actually had sidewalks that we used for rides in the neighbor’s little red wagon. We could play hop-scotch, after chalking numbers on the cement. We also could clap on our metal roller-skates and a free ride all the way down a big hill at the end of our block! Most of our time was spend sliding in the winter-time. Ice skating was fun too, but the rink was 12 blocks away. Often times I would bundle up my doll and take her zooming down the hill on my sled. The ‘mother’ instinct came upon me early in life, huh?
”Every family owned a mailbox which was placed in a long row at the end of our block. The rule of the day was that nobody could open any mailbox except the one belonging to their family. Each day with great anticipation I would watch for the trusty mailman who would fill our box with “treasures”, then I’d scurry home being careful not to lose anything along the way.
”The neighborhood grocery store owned by Rathman’s was on Bancroft Avenue, a block from our house. We would go there daily for our groceries as most all families did in those days. Bread was on ly 12 cents a loaf, and if we were lucky to arrive at the store when the “Sweetheart” bread truck was there, most times he would give us a red balloon free of charge. That was a treasured gift! Another perspective: Always appreciate the simple things in life!”
I hope you have enjoyed this story of living on West Channing in the 40’s. Her recollections make me chuckle. Many of them reminded me of my growing up years. Look for next week’s story when Phyllis tells us about school days.