Unless we’re angling or worrying about our soil, we don’t generally think too often about earthworms. They’re puny tubes that turn detritus into good soil. Pale, hairless, helpless and shrinking from the elements. But one scientist did think about them and study them … for decades.
Charles Darwin, the English clergyman and scientist, exposed the powers of the humble earthworm in his final work, “The Formation of Vegetable Mould, Through the Action of Worms” (1881), which sold many more copies than his earlier books. Darwin concludes, “It may be doubted if there are any other animals which have played such an important part in the history of the world as these lowly organized creatures.”
Measuring daily over decades, Darwin proved earthworm activity moves earth, aerates soil, creates and deposits fertile humus on the surface, causing whatever is on top to slowly submerge into the soil. Monuments were buried in short decades from earthworm movements. On a single acre of cultivated land, earthworms may move eight tons of earth a year, enough to produce a 2-inch layer of thick soil a year. This soil — vermicompost — is rich in nitrogen, potassium and calcium, with a pH around 7. Earthworms tilled the earth long before plows were invented, and like plows, they can release carbon trapped in the soil into the air.
But they didn’t till the earth everywhere. Because of glaciation, many native earthworms vanished across North America, including in Minnesota. The forests reclaiming lands left behind by receding glaciers did that all without earthworms, relying on other native soil invertebrates to eat detritus and recycle a more acidic soil, which sank more carbon.
Today, European earthworms have colonized America and are slowly advancing on our boreal forests ½ mile a year, on their own. Only 10% of boreal forest (which includes Minnesota’s north woods) is estimated to have earthworms; but it could reach 100% by the year 2050. Earthworms affect soil pH and biodiversity, carbon sinking, and overall health of these forests. Please do not help this along; be careful of earthworms as bait, do not dispose of them near lakes and do not introduce them into new areas.
Just one little animal, no teeth, no eyes, no nothing, just a tube for converting leaf litter into dirt one snack at a time, spreading with settlers and our agricultural needs. Who knew they could devour forests? Our pets and pests also impact native wildlife. Rats eat eggs, and seeds of native trees and plants. Our livestock, too. We slew buffalo nearly into extinction to make room for our cattle. At this point, estimates are 40% of Earth’s land is given over to agriculture or grazing, and twelve percent of Earth’s land is cropland. 84% of Earth’s land surface is impacted by humans, disrupting or altering native ecosystems, although 50% is relatively untouched.
Strangely, agriculture was unknown until 12,500 years ago and widely established only 7,000 years ago — around the world. A clue to that spread may be in the sudden devastation of megafauna at the end of the Ice Age which is thought to perhaps have been due to both climate swings and human overkill. It’s tough to protect fields from multi-ton crop raiders, or yourself from large predators that hunt them. Today, African farmers still struggle with elephants raiding their watermelons and other crops. Interestingly, watermelons may be so large because elephants chose them and spread the seeds of the biggest fruit more widely, over and over, encased in handy fertilizer.
In North America, gomphotheres (elephant relatives) and ground sloths ate pumpkins and squash up to their disappearances around 8,000 years ago. We are still exploring the impact of gomphthere extinctions on Amazonian forests by comparing them to elephant forests in Asia and Africa. It seems elephants may help sink carbon by clearing underbrush for dinner, uprooting small trees, puncturing roads into forests, opening it up into savannah, stomping down soil, and encouraging tall trees that hold more carbon.
Meanwhile, humans remove fossilized carbon from ancient forests and animals in form of coal, natural gas, and petroleum to burn them into the atmosphere by the megaton, too. We have had an impact on our world. This impact is why 99.9% of scientific studies of climate change agree humans are causing much of it!
Of course, we had no idea we had this power to shift whole planets like worms move monuments. Little humble humans? That has to be wrong, right? Now that we are suffering the effects of fire, drought, flood, shifting weather patterns including freak cold (in Texas!) and heat waves, we must act to reverse that, like the stewards we were supposed to be.
Jenn Phillips spent much of the pandemic gardening while researching the Ice Age.