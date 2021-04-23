As Biden’s meetings on climate change happen this week, it would seem the negative effects of making changes to curb climate change are being felt in Fergus Falls.
Otter Tail Power (OTP) is expected to shut down the Hoot Lake coal-fired electrical plant this year after 100 years of operation. The reason, of course, is that, the burning of coal produces carbon dioxide. That carbon dioxide allows light from the sun to enter the atmosphere, but prevents it from being reflected back out to space.
These are scientific facts based on evidence.
That extra light energy causes global temperatures to rise. Because heat represents energy, that extra heat results in additional and stronger weather events such as hurricanes, droughts that cause wildfires and tornadoes. It also ultimately causes the melting of polar ice caps, which will lead to the rise in sea levels, which will flood coastal cities.
These are theories and predictions made by countless numbers of scientists.
Republicans don’t want to believe these facts, theories and predictions. I understand why.
Otter Tail Power’s coal plant has been an asset to Fergus Falls for a century. It provided good-paying, good-benefit jobs here. I personally know employees who work there. It provided property taxes for the city. It provided a primary customer to Otter Tail Valley Railroad, who brought in trainloads of coal here. And it provided a cheap, reliable source of energy for all of OTP’s customers.
OTP will be replacing the Hoot Lake plant with a natural gas combustion turbine in Deuel County, South Dakota, about 135 miles from Fergus Falls. The natural gas plant will have 85% less carbon emissions than the Hoot Lake plant. They chose that location due to its convenient access to natural gas. It’s hard to argue with them on that. The company is considering making it up to Fergus Falls by creating a solar farm here.
Meanwhile, the jobs will be lost here. Unless something magical happens with the Hoot Lake plant property, the tax base will be lost too, as well as Otter Tail Valley Railroad’s customer.
I don’t blame OTP for making the decision they did. They made a sound business decision based on the circumstances.
So who is to blame for all of this? Well, the Republicans would like us to believe the government is to blame. They want us to believe that scientists are wrong, that volcanoes, not coal-burning power plants, are causing global temperatures to rise, or that temperatures aren’t actually rising, or that the Democrats are secretly falsifying information so that they can control every aspect of our lives.
But what if no one really is to blame? When the Hoot Lake coal plant was built in 1922, it wasn’t as if OTP executives thought to themselves, “This coal plant will wreck our environment, but we are going to build it anyway.”
It wasn’t as if, over the last 100 years, as we continued to use more and more electricity, we thought to ourselves, “I personally am destroying the planet, but I’m going to turn the lights on anyway.”
We all are to blame, and no one is to blame.
OTP is doing the right thing, building up its wind and solar energy infrastructure, and relying on natural gas plants to ensure that our lights stay on when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. It had to be done, for the good of all of us.
In the process, Fergus Falls is losing a community asset, and it hurts.
But we just have to accept it. Denying global warming won’t make it go away. If a deer sees a wolf and sticks its head in a pile of leaves so it can’t see the wolf anymore, the deer’s life is still in doubt.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
