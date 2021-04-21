Years ago I never gave much thought to “Earth Day,” which this year falls on April 22. It was just another day on the calendar. However, after living in Fergus Falls for the past 20 years I’ve gained an appreciation for what it stands for. Most people in our area have a deep appreciation of nature and a commitment to our environment. There are multiple organizations working in a variety of ways to improve and protect our resources. The Prairie Wetlands Learning Center is a real gem. We have offices for the Minnesota DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. There are many active clubs like Game and Fish, Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. Living with prairie, woods and lakes in our backyard is amazing. We know it’s great and look how many people flock here to enjoy our area every summer.
More and more, Minnesotans are recognizing that this natural beauty is fragile and we all need to do our best to preserve it. Last week I was pleased to find out that our Minnesota House Representative, Jordan Rasmusson, was part of a bipartisan effort to pass the Energy Conservation and Optimization (ECO) Act. While the bill still needs to pass in the state senate, the proposal outlines common-sense updates to our state’s energy efficiency program, thereby reducing energy costs and generating new local jobs.
The bill will help customers conserve energy and use cleaner forms when possible. Every step in the right direction helps. Thank you Jordan and to all of the people that work everyday to help preserve our environment.
Michael Van Valkenburg
Fergus Falls
