So, I have to admit I am in a sour mood. While working on multiple projects I have been asked to do favors and requests for both co-workers and others around me that require my time. As many know, our annual Progress edition of the paper comes out at the end of the month and I am attempting to put it together and finish a story or two.
When thinking about writing this column, I thought that I might be one of just a few people that feel our time is unappreciated. Yet, when I searched for some advice about it — there it was, a litany of articles about the subject.
The first article... hold on I have to help someone here... OK, I’m back. The first article that I looked at basically blamed the person whose time is being wasted and wanted to sell me his book on how to better utilize my time (sounds like a waste of it). While I bet the tips are helpful, it isn’t my cup of tea.
The next article was from the perspective of the time waster. I thought this might be interesting to look at and see all that I experience during the day. While going through the 10 ways people waste other’s time, I discovered that in the last three weeks at least three of these things have happened to me each day of work. I will admit that I was guilty of a few of these, but I try to be more courteous about my faults and apologize for inconveniencing others.
Lastly (for the sake of the length of the article), I went to see if anyone had tips on how to reverse the course and optimize my time and help those around me respect it. After finding too many things on time machines (still trying to keep it light), I stumbled across an article that gave me perspective. It offered great insight into how to value my time by saying “no” to different things, check my priorities, stop making excuses, be early, etc. While this article compared to the first one, I wasn’t being pushed any products and spoke of taking control of my time. I think I am going to test out a few of these things to see if it helps create a better working environment and keeps my mood positive.
While it seems I bend over backward to help others sometimes, I know that there are a few that do the same for me. Thanks to those that help keep me sane at work and home. I hope this wasn’t a waste of time for you.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
