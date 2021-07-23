T
he other day, my husband called me on his way home from work. He interrupted the conversation to say that some kids on East Vernon had a lemonade stand. He decided to drive around the block to go back and buy some. The kids were fortunate enough to live in a high-traffic area, and there were customers ahead of Eric as he waited his turn to pay 50 cents for a small plastic cup of pink liquid. He saved me a sample. I took one sip of the tart beverage and returned it to him to enjoy. I love real lemonade, but quality control stops me from drinking just anything. Nevertheless, I buy from kids whenever I can, it doesn’t much matter if the beverage is palatable.
Did you ever have a lemonade stand as a kid? Lucy in Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts” comic was always selling lemonade, with a hand-printed sign scrawled out in a way a computer can’t duplicate. When I was a kid, we had lemonade stands similar to Lucy’s except the sign was just a piece of paper. From time to time, we would get bored and decide to sell lemonade, or Kool-Aid (which was cheaper). We would drag out the card table, grab a couple folding chairs, make a sign “Lemonade 5 cents,” pilfer some paper cups from the kitchen, and make a pitcher of the sweet beverage. We sat for what seemed like hours with very few customers.
We lived on a quiet gravel road with only a few houses, but there was an apartment building next door. I think the apartment dwellers were our victims, excuse me, our customers. Mom always bought frozen concentrate so our product was first class. She would sometimes laugh at us and tell me she spent more buying the lemonade than we made selling it, but the point was we were having fun and staying out of trouble. I don’t remember what we did with our earnings.
FYI, Kool-Aid may have been cheaper to make, but it was harder to sell! Very few adults were willing to pay money for Kool-Aid, even to make kids happy. I remember one man bought a cup of lemonade, or whatever we were selling that day, and then said we should drink it ourselves. We thought we were great salesmen to sell a product and then get to drink it. Maybe the man was just kind, but I think he was too smart to drink whatever it was we were selling!
Apparently, in Charles Schulz’s cartoon, Lucy’s lemonade stand did not prove as profitable as she anticipated because her booth became an advice stand. I once saw a cartoon where she adamantly exclaimed that it was not a lemonade stand, and … the doctor was in. Sometimes she called it psychiatric advice, other times she just sold advice. The price was the same for lemonade or advice, whether it was good or bad.
A few years ago, when I was still gainfully employed, I saw two kids selling lemonade in Detroit Lakes. These kids had a large, clear, beverage carafe complete with ice and lemon slices floating on top. I did not have time to stop, but those kids had marketing down to a fine science. (I think Mom had a hand in this business venture.) If it tasted half as good as it looked, I’d be sold.
More recently, I was watching grandkids in Lakeville in early fall. It was an unusually warm day and they decided to put up a lemonade stand at the bus stop where the public-school kids got off on the corner by their home. A small card table, two chairs, a pitcher of lemonade and a stack of plastic cups and they were in business. Inflation hit the neighborhood hard when the kids wanted to charge a dollar for a cup of lemonade.
I wasn’t very hopeful, but when the bus arrived, I was amazed at how much money school kids had in their pockets. Several glasses of tangy lemonade were sold and the entrepreneurs actually made a nice little profit. After the bus left, the lemonade business crashed, and the kids decided to sell rocks instead. Not a great business venture, but it kept them busy for another half hour.
Today I learned that it is not legal for kids to sell lemonade in Minnesota. Are you kidding me? Now, I understand an unlicensed business venture, and if a young person truly went into business, sure I get it. But most kids put up a stand to have something to do, to get away from the TV and computer.
Kids need to do what kids were born to do: play, have fun, imitate adult behaviors, make memories and learn as they go. Kids need to have things like lemonade stands whether they sell beverages, advice or rocks. It’s part of being a kid.
So, legal or not, if a lemonade stand pops up in your neighborhood, stop in and buy a cup. You don’t have to drink it … maybe you can encourage them to drink it themselves, and they’ll think they are great salesmen and women. If, on the other hand, there are fresh lemons floating in the pitcher, I recommend taking at least a taste. On these sunny summer days, taking a moment to pause and have anything cold to quench one’s thirst is a good idea. As for me, when it comes to kids selling something from their makeshift stands, I would much rather buy lemonade than advice … or rocks.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
