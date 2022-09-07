What’s in it for me? The phrase seems so self centered, doesn’t it? However, in the case of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, it is an important question to ask since much of the legislation will make it easier for individuals to take climate action, which is one of the most altruistic things we can do these days.
First, it is important to note that with $369 billion earmarked for climate, this is the largest climate legislation in our nation to date. It is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions to 40% of 2005 emissions by 2030. Experts agree that a 50% reduction is needed by then, so we cannot see this as our end game, but as a very significant start to meaningful reduction.
For Minnesotans, this legislation will make it more affordable for families to purchase energy efficient appliances when they need to, make home repairs and save money on utilities by covering 50-100% of the cost of installing new energy efficient appliances and geothermal heat pumps. In MN, millions of low and moderate income households are eligible for the tax incentives and rebates. It should also be noted that $200 million in this legislation is dedicated to training contractors on heat pump installation, potentially creating more jobs in this field as well.
Within the legislation there are tax credits covering 30% of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems, making home improvements that reduce energy leakage, or upgrading heating and cooling equipment. There are no income limits on solar/battery storage benefits and it is projected that 180,000 additional MN households will install rooftop panels as a result. Also, grants to help state and local governments adopt the latest building energy codes are projected to save the average new homeowner in MN 9.1% on their utility bills – $238 annually.
A significant benefit to our state will be in the area of job creation and domestic manufacturing. In 2021, there were 57,931 MN workers employed in clean energy jobs. The IRA will bring an estimated $8.5 billion in investments in large-scale clean power generation and storage between now and 2030, requiring 50-100% of EV components be manufactured in the USA which will create jobs at home, improve supply chain issues and decrease national dependency on China for battery components.
Speaking of electric vehicles, there will be upfront discounts of $7500 for new EVs and $4000 for used EVs for people with incomes under $150,000 for new and $75,000 for used. There is also a max EV qualifying price of $80,000 on SUVs and pickups, $55,000 on new cars and $25,000 on used cars. This is meant to assist the average taxpayer and to avoid subsidizing high end cars for the rich. With significant gas price hikes in the last year, there is a clear benefit to fueling our vehicles from a power source that is cleaner, and resistant to price gouging.
This is only the tip of the iceberg regarding what might be in it for you! More information on the IRA can be found at whitehouse.gov or by viewing an indepth tutorial by national CCL experts at https://community.citizensclimate.org/resources/item/19/507 (select the “watch” tab). The fact of the matter is that when it comes to reining in climate change, what’s in it for you might also be good for your neighbor and the planet.
