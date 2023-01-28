With all the trouble in the world nowadays and headlines screaming armageddon we all need a laugh now and then to break the tension.
Sometimes even a quick laugh can change one’s outlook for the rest of the day.
However, when I say laugh, it should never be at someone’s expense. I’m talking about laughing at everyday things. The kind of things that make us take a pause and give up a big belly laugh.
Just like the kind you remember when you were a kid, before you were told by everyone to be more serious.
I frequently laugh at myself, or at the complete absurdity of a situation. Sometimes when we face a stressful situation, I personally feel if it is in good taste, it is acceptable to sometimes just chuckle.
Believe it or not, a lot of medical studies have been done on the therapeutic benefits of laughter.
None other than the world renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester has studied this phenomenon.
According to researchers at Mayo, a good laugh has great short-term effects.
They pointed out in a web posting that it doesn't just lighten your load mentally, it actually induces physical changes in your body.
Mayo states several good things that can happen, including:
- Stimulate many organs. Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs, muscles and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.
- Activate and relieve your stress response. A rollicking laugh fires up and then cools down your stress response and it can increase and then decrease your heart rate and blood pressure. The result? A good, relaxed feeling.
- Soothe tension. Laughter can also stimulate circulation and aid muscle relaxation, both of which can help reduce some of the physical symptoms of stress.
Mayo states that there are also a few long-term effects they have observed as well, including:
- Improve your immune system. Negative thoughts manifest into chemical reactions that can affect your body by bringing more stress into your system and decreasing your immunity. By contrast, positive thoughts can actually release neuropeptides that help fight stress and potentially more-serious illnesses.
- Relieve pain. Laughter may ease pain by causing the body to produce its own natural painkillers.
- Increase personal satisfaction. Laughter can also make it easier to cope with difficult situations. It also helps you connect with other people.
- Improve mood. Many people experience depression, sometimes due to chronic illnesses. Laughter can help lessen your stress, depression and anxiety and may make you feel happier. It can also improve your self-esteem.
For more information about the benefits of laughter visit: mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/stress-relief/art-20044456