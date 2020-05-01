Springtime in Minnesota. Levees budding, birds chirping, and potholes! Our extreme temperatures and freeze-thaw cycles create havoc on our roadways from Warroad to Worthington. No issue raises the ire of residents more than the condition of their city streets, and no problem produces more phone calls to City Hall and the mayor’s house. (Evidently, some people have potholes on their mind in the middle of the night!) Streets and infrastructure are major investments, and maintaining them is a top priority for the city council and engineering department led by Brian Yavarow.
Beginning in 2016, the city started making significant budget increases to road repair and reconstruction. Since that time, the street overlay and seal coat budgets have increased by 56%. This year’s projects include reconstructing a portion Burlington Avenue from Randolph Avenue to Mt. Faith, paving the Buck Ridge Drive area, resurfacing College Way from Tower Road to Lincoln Avenue, Union Avenue from Lincoln to Washington Avenue, and Concord Street from E. Mt. Faith to Peck Street. While there is always more to do, the city strives to balance local budgets, state funding, county projects and accessibility.
Maintaining the city’s streets involves complex decisions related to the types of repairs that should be performed and the timing of those repairs. These decisions ensure the transportation system is safe for users and functions at an acceptable level of service over the lifetime of the system.
Transportation systems have become expensive to maintain due to several factors, including aging streets, rising costs of materials, and stagnant or declining funds. Consequently, many local agencies are forced to reconsider the costs associated with continuing to maintain all surfaces at a high level of service. Instead, they are identifying cost-reduction strategies that optimize available funding. Across Minnesota, counties and cities are investigating nontraditional construction methods (e.g., reclamation, or conversion to other surface types including reverting to gravel). Different system preservation approaches are also being explored, including system adjustments, new planning and programming methods, revenue enhancements, and cost reduction or longer life-cycle maintenance measures.
In the past year, the city of Fergus Falls completed a comprehensive pavement preservation plan developed to address the pavement needs throughout the city. Pavement preservation is a critical component of system management. Pavement preservation includes street maintenance activities that extend the life of the pavement while optimizing available funding. Factors that affect a street’s life cycle include traffic loading, weather conditions, heavy (commercial) vehicle traffic, and soil conditions, to name a few. Well-timed maintenance activities can extend the useful life of paved streets. Maintenance has its limits, however, and eventually, all roads will need to be replaced.
It may seem counterintuitive, but when it comes to maintaining the city’s system, streets that receive attention are the ones that are in reasonably good condition. The primary goal of a thorough pavement preservation plan is to proactively keep roads in good condition and a state of high-functioning and working order when repairs for these streets are less costly. With a worst-first reactive approach, repairs occur when streets are in poor condition, and repairs are expensive, often four to five times the cost of those performed when the street is in good condition.
Pavements deteriorate over time as they are subjected to traffic loading, water intrusion, weather conditions including freeze-thaw cycles, and sun exposure. The rate of deterioration will depend on several factors including maintenance activities, the amount of traffic the road is subjected to (a more rapid deterioration will occur if traffic conditions exceed design conditions), underlying soil types, and the quality of construction.
System preservation is a proactive approach to managing the entire pavement system. It is one that protects the city’s past investments through the application of well-timed pavement maintenance and repairs that extend pavement life, hopefully allowing us to spend more time enjoying the positive aspects of spring and less time on the potholes.
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.