As I look out onto a quiet calm lake for the first time in many months the ice is all gone.
Pelicans sit near the shore and beavers swim by quietly.
We discovered by mid-April that one or multiple beavers had felled one tree and tried taking out several others as well.
As I drive on the county road that goes by the lake I see multiple deer and multitudes of other wildlife. From pheasants to geese, fox and many other species of birds.
I sometimes wonder why they don’t realize that there are wars going on, or the pandemic is almost over, or political season has started.
But we do. We are always digesting every tweet and message telling us to do this or that or how someone is spending taxpayer money foolishly.
The birds that start chirping at 6 a.m probably don’t really care about who is running for office or what the next big breaking story is. They are probably just looking for breakfast or socializing with other birds.
Our lives are so short in the grand scheme of things.
It’s so incredible how we are in the prime of life one minute and then the next we send our children across a stage to get their diploma or a degree.
The older among us love to talk about the “good old days”, but were they really that good? Or was it our perception or theirs that it was really that good?
The animals all think it is spring. Soon we will see tractors in the field. We will meet with friends to enjoy more good times and talk about the old times, while our children still live in the moment.
Living on a lake makes you question why we all hurry and don’t take just two or three minutes to appreciate how precious life is.
You also realize what it may mean to the 80 year old who realizes that it may be their last summer at the lake.
