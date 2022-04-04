Welcome to Fergus Falls, land of three seasons — summer, autumn and winter!
Naturally, this isn't specific to Fergus Falls; it is commonplace for the midwest to skip a season ... or two ... each calendar year.
Welcome to spring? For us, spring consists of melting snow, vast fluctuations in temperature from day to day, scattered snow showers (or storms) and the characteristics of just about every other season, all rolled into one ball and, sometimes, all occurring within a single day.
This week, my son started middle school track and field — a spring sport. He packed practice garb for all weather — shorts and t-shirt, long underwear, extra layers ... You just never know what type of weather you will run into from morning to the time practice rolls around, so it's best to be prepared!
Our April (snow) showers are turning into rain, which hopefully will bring about those first signs of May flowers sooner, rather than later. Despite the unbelievably short to nonexistent spring season, I still get excited when the first signs of daffodils and tulips present themselves.
At our old house, our next door neighbor and a house down the street had a plethora of tulips on display — I loved it! Tulips are one of my favorite flowers. Honestly, I have no idea what springtime in my new neighborhood has to offer in the arena of bright, cheery bursts of color, but I am hoping that I will get a daily dose of tulips on my route to work each morning.
One thing I do know — this fall I will prepare for my very first ever tulip garden. I have always wanted tulips of my own and lots of them! (In Minnesota, it is best to plant tulips in the fall months for the following spring.)
Once upon a time, I lived in a house that had amazing perennials — but tulips showed up few and far between and never in very visible locations. So, by the time I noticed that there were tulips in bloom, they were about to lose their petals.
One thing I never realized was just how many varieties of tulips are out there — wow! One variety I haven't seen in person, but am highly intrigued by, are fringed tulips. They look like they have flocking on the edges and are so pretty! Double tulips also resemble the large heads of peonies, which have caught my attention, as well!
I do know that I need to be certain to do my research because, as I mentioned, this is the land of three seasons and I certainly don't want to prepare my tulip garden for utter failure! (I might need to make a call to master gardener, Bev Johnson for some tips!)
As we step into the last(ish) snowy days of Minnesota's wintery springtime, what are you most looking forward to as we transition from winter to summer weather?
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor at Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.