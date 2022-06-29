It’s the fifth of May and I know I’m where I need to be.
I beat the sunrise and the glow that comes before it this time, and I begin to think of how to approach my blind.
It’s less than 100 yards away from the main turkey roost and right on the feeding and mating grounds of multiple flocks — it’s in such a good spot that getting to it without disturbing the birds before legal shooting light is challenge.
I let the landscape guide my approach to the hunting ground and begin my trek along an old cow path cut deep into the glacial moraine, eventually threading my way onto the wagon path that leads north.
I’m carrying only my bow and a daypack and the hike is unencumbered and lovely; my lungs turn the still frost-laden air into steamy puffs and my morning pangs of hunger slowly ebb as I maintain a solid pace through pasture and fallen oaks.
I stake out my decoys and settle into my hide, and as my eyes become fully adjusted to the creeping dawn, I see that the hens are again roosted throughout the stand of aspens right in front of me.
The silence of the morning is interesting to behold — turkeys are talkative creatures, and as the morning begins to finally bloom I can pick out the subtle clucks and yelps of awakening hens.
They begin adjusting themselves in the spindly canopy and hopping from branch to branch, and that’s when the flock-wide conversation begins for the day. The first loud yelps and cuts ring from the stand of trees in front of me, and when they do, they’re answered with a booming gobble that’s directly behind me.
I peek back through a rear sliver of window and realize that on my hike into the spot, I walked directly beneath a roosted tom.
From what I had seen so far in the season, it was common for the hens to be roosted away from area gobblers. The hens I observed for several days consistently had two males shadowing the flock and continually fighting for dominance and mating rights.
I now see that one of the long beards has roosted with the hens directly in front of my blind and his sparring partner is roosted within a stone’s throw of the group that has now flown down for the day.
The birds disappear behind a ridge directly in front of me and slowly begin to reappear 50 yards in front of my decoys, flowing down the side of the hill and gradually turning at 40 yards to continue on into the basin below.
Tailing the hens finally comes the tom, fully strutted and slowly shadowing their progress down into the wetland at the base of the valley. He is perfectly broadside and looks massive; I range him and red numerals flash 44 in my viewfinder — I pass on the shot.
I hear a violent flap and to my left is the other tom, not running but traipsing briskly after the flock and paying absolutely no heed to my decoys.
Before I realize it I’ve drawn back and am looking at the tom through a circle of green fiber optic. I put the glowing 20-yard pin on the front edge of his wing and let loose.
I immediately hear a violent THWACK and watch him collapse and attempt to continue forward towards the flock.
The other gobbler immediately rushes back into view and as the tom I shot thrashes and expires quickly on the pasture, the other bird mounts my kill and begins to attack.
I watch the spectacle unfold for nearly five minutes, and when the tom is finally satisfied that his opponent has been bested for good, he leaves and continues his pursuit of the hens.
I exit my blind and as I approach the turkey I have just harvested, I am in awe of how beautiful they really are. They are the most luxuriously colored camouflage I could ever imagine, and their imbricated collection of opulent blacks, golds, and coppers are an array of concealment that only nature could assemble.
I have my bird, and as I hike out of the cuts and hills with my gear and my hard-earned long beard, I give thanks to the land and the ones who made this hunt of a lifetime possible.
Thank you.
~ ta