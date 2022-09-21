May you pay attention to the little lads among you. “…for such is the kingdom of God” (Matt:19:14).
With a wave and a smile the little lad acknowledged the gentleman standing in the pew directly behind him. With tilted heads – one upward and the other down – their eyes met. Intentional it was on the part of the lad as the eyes behind the saucer-like layers of glass glared back.
Twasn’t the first time the pastoral-like lad had acted on his calling embedded deep within. No – it was not.
Just a couple years back, a young mama with a crying babe in arms was struggling. She was accustomed to the cries as most mamas are – but this particular day – they were a bit louder and longer. Mid-winter it was, a time when most needed an extra layer of bundling. Thus, the mama placed babe upon the floor to ready for the cold winds blowing just beyond the doors.
Just then, out of the corner of my eye I did spy the little lad. With toy doll in tow from the nursery one floor below, the little boy placed it gently beside the crying babe upon the floor. He’d heard the cries long before anyone else and off he had gone – commissioned on a mission to bring comfort to the babe.
Not a head turned, not even that of the babe who still was not still. But, you see, the point wasn’t to console. The point was to obey. The young lad was obedient to something not even he had words for – much less an understanding of why he did what he did.
Then, there was the time the little lad did something most amazing. Yes, even more amazing it was than what has already been told.
Now that I think of it, twas about three years ago. I suppose three years doesn’t seem so long ago unless it’s half the life span one has lived. The lad was three at the time and not much more if a day or two.
His call came after the service – after the pews had emptied and after most had left the sanctuary. In the back stood a handful of people and amongst them was an elderly gentleman who sat weeping wheelchair bound. Distraught he was over circumstances – with no way forward as far as he could see. Tears brimmed to spilling over and those tending to him were all ears. Comforting words did not appear to take hold, and on he went about each burdening detail.
Suddenly, from around the corner came the little lad running top speed. Directly in front of the wheel chair he landed, grabbed the elderly man’s hand, and peered deep into his eyes. As the man peered back, I heard it. I heard the gasp as the tears subsided. When the little lad pulled away so, too, did the elderly man pull himself together—rolling right on out of church with nary a word.
The lad trotted off to finish play because you know – that is what little lads must do until they grow up. They must play.
Jeremiah 1:5-7 spoke long ago. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations. Then I said, ‘Ah, Lord God! Behold, I do not know how to speak, for I am only a youth.’ But the Lord said to me, ‘Do not say, I am only a youth for all to whom I send you, you shall go, and whatever I command you, you shall speak.’” It is so because He said so. Amen.