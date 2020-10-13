Today was a rough day for my daughter. One that may seem meaningless in the future, but was the world to her today — she lost her bow.I know that this seems silly to bring up in a column, but it got me to thinking, what are some of the things that I lost in childhood that seemed important at the time?
I started to think back to my earliest memory of things that I had lost and it occurred to me that it began when I was a little boy, maybe 6. I was playing with one of my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures at a park. I had brought several and was acting out scenes from the show when it was time to leave. I gathered all my turtles and got into my dad’s station wagon. When we got home, I had discovered (several hours later) that I had left one of the bad guys at the park.
I told my dad about it and he said that it was already “too late.” He surmised that the toy had been taken by someone at the park and that it wasn’t there anymore. I begged him to take me back to the park to look for it and he relented. Guess what? We didn’t find it. It was the end of the world for me as I had lost one of my possessions.
I lost many more things in life that outweighed my turtle — a baseball glove, a sweet T-shirt, weightlifting gloves, video games, CDs, movies and a whole bunch of other stuff that I can’t remember right now (See what I mean?). These losses taught me a lesson about taking care of my things and the importance of material things in general. If I could move on from these losses, they weren’t a big deal anyway.
I know that my daughter will eventually get over the loss of her bow (my wife has already brought up asking for one for Christmas), but at this moment it is important. Before shuffling off back to work, I told her that tomorrow will be a better day and that we love her deeply. She smiled through her tears. One day, it won’t matter but she’ll remember that Mom and Dad cared about her and her lost bow.
Thoughts on the Vikings
Well after five games and a 1-4 record, many would give up on a football team — not I. It has been a struggled to watch the Minnesota Vikings this year.
After showcasing a strong team in 2019, the Vikings were forced to retool their roster due to salary cap constraints and become a younger group. This has led to growing pains that every team experiences as rookies learn “the speed of the game” and get acclimated taking on the best in the world each week. But while most fans understand this aspect when a team gets a new head coach and a new general manager, most don’t when it has been the same for many years.
I have seen numerous posts about firing head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. I get it. No one that cheers for the Vikings is happy that the season is going the way it is but let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.
First, the lack of preseason games put a young group behind the eightball (I think anyone that says these games are meaningless might reconsider after this season). With several new defensive starters, the Viking rookies were forced to learn on the fly. Film study is very important and it is hard to correct errors from both a technique and scheme standpoint when it comes from regular season games.
Second, an early opt-out by Michael Pierce and several injuries left a rebuilding defense shaky. While they continued to improve, the missing pieces were vital to how the Vikings defense operates.
Lastly, offensive line struggles continue to haunt the Vikings. I know many believe that Spielman could have fixed this by drafting an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft but was there one that was worth it? A few years will tell but unless we were drafting in the top 10, I say no.
In comparison, no one is asking for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli’s head after choking in the playoffs. Baldelli had a much better team than the Vikings and still failed to take a game off the Houston Astros. But guess what, I want Baldelli back next year just like I want Zimmer and Spielman to stick around.
For those of you that root on the Vikings, do what my favorite former Viking Jared Allen said “Embrace the suck.”
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
