Before I moved back to my home state of Minnesota in January of 2017, I lived on my 30-acre farm about an hour north of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. I’ve included a photo of a winter morning, looking across my 2-acre pond at those two white pine trees on the other side. The pond had not yet frozen over, so the water provided an eerie reflection. As I took that photo, I recalled feeling grateful for living in a part of our country that had changing seasons. And that’s one of the reasons why I chose Minnesota to live out the last days of my life.
I’m reminded of my friend, Jerry Meatyard, a fellow teacher from back East who taught art. Jerry loved the beauty of the great outdoors and did several landscape paintings expressing the magical workings of nature. When he retired, he moved South and bought a house on the north side of Tampa, Florida. I remember getting an October phone call from him about a year after he had moved. I asked him how he liked living in Florida. I could tell by the sound of his voice that he was down in the dumps. He said, “I’m guessing the leaves have started to turn up North.” I told him the maple leaves on my farm had turned red. Then he said, “I miss the change of seasons. Everything’s the same around here, no matter what time of the year.”
I’ve been thinking about that this morning, as I enjoy the view out my window. We’ve had our second snowfall of the winter, and it’s absolutely beautiful. Oh, I hear some of you saying, “Yeah, the snow is beautiful until you have to shovel it!” Granted, it requires extra work, but that’s a small price to pay for waking up on a winter morning and seeing the tree branches laden with fluffy snow.
The landscape of Otter Tail County is notably enhanced by a heavy snowfalls. I love to go for a drive in the early morning after a heavy snow and take pictures. I try to catch it when the morning sun is low. That angle provides long dark shadows on sloping sides of snowy hills.
Perhaps you know about the origin of these rolling hills east of the Red River Valley. They were created by masses of moving ice between 35,000 and 10,000 years ago. We know it as the Wisconsin glacier, and we witness the results of two lobes moving south called the Wadena lobe and the Des Moines lobe. Consider a mass of ice (a mile deep in places) pushing boulders, rocks and gravel slowly forward, like a giant bulldozer. When the ice slowly melted back, it left these rolling hills called drumlins.
We often take for granted the workings of nature — how the tilt of the Earth’s axis changes the angle of the sun, giving us varied hours of sunlight and different temperatures. In the photo, ice will form on the pond and neighbor kids will skate. But spring will come, and fruit trees will blossom. As the weather warms, those kids will swim in the pond until the leaves turn yellow, red and brown. Then comes the first snowfall. The magical cycle goes on and on.
If this were a podcast, I would close with the classic folk song, “Turn, Turn, Turn” written by Pete Seeger. It begins: “To everything (turn, turn, turn)/There is a season (turn, turn, turn)/And a time to every purpose, under heaven.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.