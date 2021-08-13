W
hile writing my column last week I started thinking of the many games we played as kids. Numerous activities were patterned after television shows. Some games were taught to us by babysitters, and others from parents or folks from a previous generation, like hopscotch, marbles and jacks.
In our neighborhood, tag was a frequent game. There would be ongoing arguments about whether or not you had actually been tagged, or didn’t play fair. A friend told me about a variation of the game where if you made it to the porch without being tagged, you won. I don’t think anyone ever won our version. When the arguments distracted us from the game, we lost interest and played something different.
The neighbor kid’s dad was a road construction worker. They had heavy-metal road grader and dump-truck replicas, probably Tonka toys. The side of their driveway had nice black dirt that worked its way up a slight hill. We spent copious hours driving those construction vehicles through the dirt, making roads of our own. I’m not sure how their parents felt about our roads, but we had fun and always came home dirty.
I think almost every girl has played house. I wasn’t very good at it, nevertheless, I tried. I remember as a young child, probably 6 years old, we lived in a trailer court. We played on the green wooden billboard frame near our home. Kids of all ages, both boys and girls from the park played together and built a “house” with the large painted boards left by the sign builders. The big boys argued who would be the dad, in other words, the bossy one, and one lucky girl would get to be the mom. I was always the dog. That was a good thing because dogs were much loved. Another version of house was played with friends who had horses. Except the rules were changed. We were all horses, so actually we played “horse.” (No relation to the basketball game of the same name.) The argument was who got to be the stallion. I didn’t really know why it was so important to be the stallion, but now I understand. The stallion is the boss!
For many years there were four of us playing together in our neighborhood. Two boys, who were a year older and another girl who was a couple years younger than me. One day the guys decided we should play football. They promised not to tackle us too hard. Boys against the girls. I know, the odds were stacked against us, right? We had the ball first and never made it 10 yards after four downs. Then the boys, in an uncharacteristically generous mood, said we get 10 downs. As little as I knew about football, I argued that it couldn’t be right, but one shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. After our 10 downs we still made no progress. Then the boys got the ball, and quick as a flash, they triumphantly scored a touchdown. Although we could have regained control of the ball, I decided I had been tackled enough and declared the boys the winners. I never played football with the boys again.
My husband, Eric, came from a family of five kids. They lived in the country. He reported they played softball all the time. If Dad had time to pitch, there would be a pitcher, catcher, two batters and two fielders. I don’t know how they teamed up, but with four boys and a girl, you can bet it was competitive! My best friends also lived in the country and had a family of nine kids. Now those guys really played softball! The family raised a passel of excellent softball players for the 4-H team! Coming from a family with only two kids, I’m glad we had neighbors.
Do you remember the huge cardboard appliance boxes? Whenever we could get a refrigerator box, we thought we were in high cotton! We made forts, painted them, cut out windows and had clubs. We bravely fought against rabble and all sorts of evil villains, skunks, bears and other dangers. Once we tried camping in a cardboard fort, but that didn’t last long. The cardboard boxes were fabulous for at least a week or until it rained.
When my kids were growing up, the neighbors would come over to play at our house. My youngest daughter and her friend made up plays, gave American Girl performances, and had a radio station called KFAN. Using a toy microphone they sang, gave weather reports, made up news, and had telephone sound effects for their radio call-in show. When reminiscing, she still talks about her radio days.
All the neighbors came to the backyard of the preschool next door to play kickball. I would bet it was the all-time favorite activity in the neighborhood when my kids were growing up. They rode bike, but mostly for essential transportation.
I could go on and on about the games we played as kids. While reading, did you start recalling the many games and activities that kept you entertained? Once we start thinking about them, more memories come bubbling up! Why not share them with our kids and grandkids? We could teach some new alternatives to TV and computers. New activities for the last few weeks of summer. Maybe they’ll pass the games on to their children and traditions will continue!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
